“DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” At StAR Repertory Theatre 6/5

STAR REPERTORY THEATRE’S PRODUCTION AT THE LYCEUM THEATRE IN HORTON PLAZA JUNE 10 TO 18

STAR Repertory Theatre’s production of the popular Broadway musical, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” with music by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, features a cast of 75

SAN DIEGO, CA – MAY 2017 | STAR Repertory Theatre takes the full theatrical version of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to the stage at the Lyceum Theatre in Horton Plaza from June 10 to 18. Performance dates and times are Thursday & Friday at 7:30 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 7:30 pm; Sunday June 11th at 12 pm & 6pm, and Sunday June 18th at 4pm.

Adapted from the 1991 animated Disney musical with music by Broadway composer Alan Menken, Beauty and the Beast takes place in France and follows Belle, a bookworm longing to find adventure outside her village life. Belle receives more than she asks for when she finds herself confronted with an arrogant, self-centered prince transformed into a beast. With popular hits such as “Be Our Guest”, “Beauty and the Beast”, and the rousing opening number “Belle”, audiences of all ages will want to sing along with the cast.

Starring a cast of 75 performers, the production showcases a variety of talented actors between the ages of 6 and 60, many of whom are San Diego theatre favorites with experience in productions at the La Jolla Playhouse, Old Globe Theatre, and San Diego Opera.

“This full production of the Broadway show will entertain children and adults alike,” says director Scott Kolod. “We have world class talent on stage, and a full orchestra playing all the familiar songs audiences love.”

Beauty and the Beast is truly a “tale as old as time”. Dating back to 1740, Beauty and the Beast originated as a traditional French fairy tale written by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve. With several literature variations reaching all across Europe, Beauty and the Beast was produced on film many times before the award-winning Disney animated feature was released in 1991. Following that film came a Broadway production in 1994. To this day, Beauty and the Beast is more popular than ever with a 2017 live action film featuring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast.

STAR Repertory Theatre’s mission is to teach, develop, create, promote, and present compelling and impassioned works that bridge communities through entertaining artistry. Tickets are available on STAR Repertory Theatre’s website atwww.STARRepertoryTheatre.com as well as at www.LyceumEvents.org for the entire run at $29 per ticket.