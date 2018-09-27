Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is presented by Moonlight Youth Theatre at the Moonlight Amphitheatre, October 12, 2018 at 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provential town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn to love, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
Disney’s Beauty and The Beast
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 6 hours ago on September 27, 2018
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: September 3, 2018 @ 10:32 am
- Filed Under: Local