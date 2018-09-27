Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Disney’s Beauty and The Beast

Disney’s Beauty and The Beast

By   /  September 27, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is presented by Moonlight Youth Theatre at the Moonlight Amphitheatre, October 12, 2018 at 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provential town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn to love, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
Performances begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 12, Saturday 13  &  Thursday, October 18, Friday, October 19, Saturday, October 20
Purchase Tickets Here

Orchestra $22 – Reserved/Fringe $18 – Reserved Lawn $15 – General Admission Lawn $12 – More info 760-500-3620

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 6 hours ago on September 27, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 3, 2018 @ 10:32 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

A Community In Rhythm

Read More →