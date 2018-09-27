Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is presented by Moonlight Youth Theatre at the Moonlight Amphitheatre, October 12, 2018 at 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm . The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provential town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn to love, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Performances begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 12, Saturday 13 & Thursday, October 18, Friday, October 19, Saturday, October 20 Purchase Tickets Here Orchestra $22 – Reserved/Fringe $18 – Reserved Lawn $15 – General Admission Lawn $12 – More info 760-500-3620