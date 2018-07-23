“Disney Newsies” Another Summer Hit at Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre

TR Robertson — Vista, CA…The second musical of Moonlight’s 38th season is starting out just as successful as the first musical of the season, “Mamma Mia!”, if the comments from the nearly sold out audience members are any indication. As audience members left the amphitheater, they could be heard saying, “What singing!” and “What dancing!”. If you attend, and I highly encourage you to attend, you will be amazed by the choreography on display by this cast of 28 performers, made up of a great mix of younger and older experienced, versatile performers, and an additional 10 Youth Ensemble members, who gained great experience as cast members as well. This Tony Award winning-musical features music by Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken, with lyrics by Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award-winning writer Harvey Fierstein.

“Newsies the Musical” is based on the 1992 film, “Newsies”, starring Christian Bale, Robert Duvall and Ann Margaret. The musical would be nominated for 8 Tony’s, winning 2 – Best Choreography and Best Original Score. The musical would also win 2 Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Music. The musical premiered at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2011 and debuted on Broadway in 2012 at the Nederlander Theatre.

The Moonlight production is directed by Larry Raben, who previously directed “Sunset Blvd.”, “Titanic” and “Catch Me If You Can”. Karl Warden is to be congratulated as the musicals Choreographer. Lighting Designer for the show is Jennifer Edwards, Sound Designer is Jim Zadai, Properties Designer Bonnie Durben, Costume Coordinator Carlotta Malone and Crystal Burden, and Stage Manager Brooke Baldwin. Musical Director and Conductor of the 10 member Newsies Orchestra is Randi Ellen Rudolph, an award winning conductor, a lecturer in Music Theater at Pace University, a current New York City resident and a graduate of Carlsbad High School. Randi has worked at Moonlight on various productions for the past ten years. The sound the ten piece orchestra produced made one think this was a 30 piece orchestra in the Moonlight pit. The centerpiece of the set was a huge “iron railing” construction which would revolve around the stage as needed. Fast paced set changes are hidden by the large cast performing in front of the stage as props are moved on and off stage. An impressive antique printing press is used in Act II to “get out the word” about the plight of the newsies.

The musical is loosely based on the two week Newsboys’ Strike of 1899. Historically, there had been 5 other newsboys’ strikes beginning around 1884. None of these strikes were successful. The newsboys’ worked under hard conditions for little pay. Many of the boys lived on the streets and many worked long hours to help supplement their family’s income. The boys would, generally, purchase 100 papers for fifty cents, sell the papers for one cent each and make a ½ cent profit per paper. They would half to pay for any unsold papers. In 1899, Joseph Pulitzer, owner of the “The World” newspaper and William Randolph Hearst, owner of “The New York Journal” newspaper, decided to handle a declining income from paper sales to “take it out” on those making the least who worked for the paper. Pulitzer’s comments about the newspaper struggles to deal with declining readership sounds a lot like problems newspapers are having today. The two business giants decided to raise the price the newsboys’ paid for 100 papers to .60 cents. This doesn’t sound like a lot, but in 1899 it placed a significant burden on the newsboys’. Under the leadership of Kid Blink Baletti, who would become union leader, and David Simmons, who would become union president, these two would begin an organization of some 7,000 newsboys’ in New York City. The first week, the strike had a number of violent incidents, over turned wagons, fights and threats. The second week of the strike was more non-violent, one result was the shutting down of transportation on several occasions on the Brooklyn Bridge, stopping goods and materials coming into the city. It is estimated some 5,000 boys from Manhattan and 2,000 from Brooklyn and other boroughs took part in this. The strike came to a settlement when both sides agreed to keep the .60 cent cost, but the newspaper organizations would buy back unsold “papes”, as the newsies called papers. One interesting note is Kid Blink and Simmons were accused of taking bribes from Pulitzer and were threatened and had their positions, in the loosely run union, taken away.

This is the story line the musical loosely follows. Playing the young union leader, Jack Kelly, is Dillon Klena, making his Moonlight debut. He is a 2018 National Youth Arts’ Artist-of-the-Year with numerous other theatrical credits. Klena handles the inner city New York accent with ease and clarity and has a powerful voice. His lamentful “Santa Fe” tells about his dream of escaping the inner city. Playing his romantic interest, Katherine, is Katharine McDonough who last performed at Moonlight in “All Shook Up” and has numerous Los Angeles theatre credits. McDonough’s plays Pulitzer’s daughter with gusto and she also has a powerful voice that compliments Klena, especially in “Something to Believe In” and in a solo, “Watch What Happens”.

Other standouts included Scott Arnold as Davey Jacobs, a young and very talented Noah Baird as Les Jacobs, and Shirley Johnston as Medda Larkin. Johnston’s look and singing of “That’s Rich” brought out memories of a flamboyant Hello Dolly. Austyn Myers reprises his role as Crutchie and has a moving performance as he writes Jack a letter while he is being held in the horrible conditions of the refuge after being arrested. Myers has numerous theatre credits to his name as well as performances on Broadway in “Les Miserables”. Hank Stratton was a very convincing Joseph Pulitzer, so much so his bows at the end of the show brought out a spattering of boos. Stratton last performed in “My Fair Lady”, as Henry Higgins, at Moonlight and starred on Broadway in the revival of “The Man Who Came to Dinner” opposite Nathan Lane.

This is but a few of the numerous cast members of “Disney Newsies” who put on a spectacular performance. The dance numbers were energetic, enthusiastic and the cast genuinely looked like they were having a great time being on stage. The tap dance routine to “King of New York”, at the start of Act II, was especially entertaining and an audience pleaser. The Newsies, with Davey and Jack in the lead, singing the anthem “Seize the Day”, had a little “Les Miserables” tone when the young people went out to do battle with the French army and the newsies went out to battle the mega-giants of the news business. The use of newspapers in the dance routine was also very clever. Watch for the surprise entrance of a famous President in Act II.

The story of “Newsies” is more than singing and dancing. It is a story of young people willing to risk everything for a cause, a story of the haves vs the have-nots, and a historical look at the repressive abuse imposed on children when this country had no child labor laws. People of all ages leave the amphitheatre not only incredibly entertained, but a little more historically aware.

"Disney Newsies" will run through August 4th.