Discussion On ” Focus On Local Farm” With Artist Eva Struble & Edible San Diego

The California Center For The Arts Invites you to a discussion.

Escondido, Ca. – February 1, 2018 — The California Center for the Arts, Escondido is excited to present a FREE discussion in the Center Museum focusing on local farms with artist Eva Struble and Edible San Diego on Saturday, Feb. 10th starting at 3pm!

Artist Eva Struble, an Associate Professor of Painting and Printmaking at San Diego State University, will share her most recent, never before seen painted series, Cover Crop that looks at farming, agriculture, labor and immigration in San Diego’s North County region. Struble will collaborate with Edible San Diego Magazine, an organization that aims to connect San Diego County residents with local growers, retailers, chefs, and food artisans, while highlighting the stories of our County’s diverse regional food system. The discussion will be presented in the Museum’s Tower Gallery where Struble’s paintings are featured alongside the Niki de Saint Phalle: Mythical California exhibition.

