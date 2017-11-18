Discover Parks After Dark

Fall is here so grab your woolies and discover County parks after dark. Three night sky events take place during Veterans Day weekend, another two the following weekend, and yet a sixth on Nov. 25. If November is just too busy for you, Parks scheduled two events for early and mid-December too.

All of the events are free. Here’s a round-up of the family-friendly activities:

Saturday, Nov. 18

Meteor Watchers, 2 – 5 a.m., Oakoasis County Preserve, 619-561-0580

Calling committed night owls and extreme early birds! Giving up some shut-eye in the early, early morning might be worth it to see the Leonid meteor shower from the mountain top. A ranger will also be on hand for the show. Bring a lawn chair and some blankets to stay warm, and be among the few San Diegans up that time of night to catch some meteors.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Dark Sky Network Presentation, 7:30 – 9 p.m., William Heise County Park, 760-765-0650

Bring your binoculars and your questions. Folks from Curiosity Peak Observatory and the Julian Dark Sky Network will be helping park visitors explore the night skies. Experienced amateur astronomers will be available to answer your questions and tell you whether you’re spying a star or a planet.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Supermoon Viewing, 3 – 9 p.m., Volcan Mountain Wilderness Preserve, 760-765-4098

A supermoon is a full moon that appears larger and brighter than normal because its orbit is closer than usual to the earth. Make a day (or night) of it by heading out to the wilderness preserve in the mid-afternoon so you can join Ranger Bill on an early winter hike. This is a 7-mile hike with 1,000 feet of elevation gain so come prepared! Ranger Bill will tell you all about the geography, flora and fauna of the area as you head up Volcan Mountain. You’ll reach the summit right at sunset and see expansive views of Julian and the desert. Then the light of the silvery supermoon will show the path back down.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Shooting Star Party, 7 – 10 p.m., Santa Ysabel West County Preserve, 760-765-4098

Don’t miss the peak viewing night for the Geminids meteor shower! Dress warmly and bring your camp chairs and blankets. The park rangers are setting up a free hot chocolate station so be sure to grab a cup. Then lean back in your chair, look to the sky and count the shooting stars. Remember to make a wish for each one.

Inclement weather may cancel events. Check weather forecasts and call to confirm before you go.