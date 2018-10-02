Discover the Magical Hidden Public Art of Escondido!

The expression or application of human creative skill and imagination, typically in a visual form such as painting or sculpture, producing works to be appreciated primarily for their beauty or emotional power.

Suze Diaz —Art can be created by different thoughts, different shapes, with different concepts of the same substance. Through the mind’s eye, different interpretations can be made from the smallest piece of material to a vast grand scale of surroundings. The newest exhibit at the California Center for the Arts, debuted last Friday evening, is a feast for the eyes and mind with a lovely opening reception including delicious appetizers and beverages for both Center membership patrons and the public. “Desescondido No Longer Hidden: Public Address Art Exhibition” features an array of multimedia artwork created by public artists from a dynamic and diverse group named Public Address. This unique exhibit is significant as this is the first time the artists have come together in collaboration for an art show.

Photos by Suze Diaz

The artists’ work highlights what creative riches are hidden and what are visible in a city whose very name means “The Hidden Place”: Escondido. Their featured work expresses ways that enhance community values by heightening awareness of needs, transforming public sites and reflect aspirations through weekly poetry readings, permanent sculpture installations around town, collaborative murals and performance lectures. Public art interacts with the community to build knowledge and find a sense of mutual identity. The artists featured in this imaginative exhibit are: Wick Alexander, Doris Bittar, Robin Brailsford, Diane Gage, Gerda Govine Ituarte, Luis Ituarte, Nina Karavasiles, Debby Kline, Larry Kline, Philip Matzigkeit, Anne Mudge, Melissa Smedley, Lynn Susholtz, Andrea Villa, and Ruth Wallen.

Local student artwork from Bear Valley Middle School, Hidden Valley Middle School and Valley Center High School are included as well as an integrated installation by student artists Hanaa Abusalih, Saul Cigarroa, Kimberly Lopez, Ingrid Trovao, and Stephanie Williams. The students submitted work using the elements and principle of design to explore and expand upon the theme of inventive ideas that could be invisible or be seen in plain sight within the community. The Student Gallery is located against the wall in the hallway, beautifully displayed between the two galleries. The creativity of the student artists’ submissions shines with inspiration using simple matter such as a thumbprint or a page from an actual book. The showcase of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)-inspired painted rocks from Bear Valley Middle School is a fascinating delight.

There is more to behold past the Student Gallery to the far backside of the museum. A colorful tribute created by Public Address artists Luis Ituarte, Andrea Villa and Ruth Wallen is lovingly celebrated with bright, beautiful mementos of departed Public Address artists Aida Mancillas, Petar Perisic, and Joyce Cutler Shaw. A fun, dynamic contribution, “Community Construct”, by Public Address artists Anne Mudge and Lynn Susholtz, gives patrons a chance to participate using their creativity first hand to add to a collaborative sculpture making tetrahedrons from pipe cleaners. “A Centennial Salute to Lincoln Logs” gives a nod to John Lloyd Wright, son of Frank Lloyd Wright, who invented Lincoln Logs and built his first home in Escondido in 1912. Large, repurposed cardboard tubes shaped as Lincoln Logs are available for children to develop their own version of a Lincoln Log cabin!

Many experimental, enterprising and inspired visions decorate the main galleries. Debby and Larry Kline give their thought-provoking view of what the last coffee house on Earth could look like in their interactive piece, “Post-Apocalyptic Coffeehouse”. Luis Ituarte’s inspiration for his series of colorful abstract steel sculptures is “La Familia”, thirteen members of his immediate family. Melissa Smedley’s “Lettuce Curtain” gives a new perspective of the humble lettuce leaf. It truly is a distinct opportunity to investigate one’s imagination while admiring these exclusive works. Come see the magic hidden art that surrounds your community! Plan your own public art discovery tour starting with “Desescondido No Longer Hidden”. The exhibit will open new possibilities and broaden a sense of what is considered part of our current history as a community.

Also, don’t forget the Center’s 2nd Saturdays, “Pay What You Can” Museum Admission Day. Come visit on these specific Saturdays, October 13 and November 10, 2018 from 10 AM-5 PM. (Donations gladly accepted!) If you are feeling especially creative in the morning, come join the free art lessons (on a first-come, first-serve basis) at the Museum Art Studio for an enjoyable hands-on art activity for the whole family.

For more information on how you can be part of the membership family and schedule of future exhibits at California Center for the Arts, Escondido, please visit their website at http://artcenter.org

For more information about Public Address, their artists and artist meet and greets, please visit their website at http://www.publicaddressart.com