Disaster Preparedness Fair learn about how to prepare for a disaster and what resources are available to you. On Wednesday September 25th, 2019 at 9:30 am to 11:30 am at the McClellan Senior Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista.

In attendance will be the Vista Fire Department, SDG&E, National Weather Service, San Diego County Office of Emergency Services, Community Emergency Response Team and Ready America.