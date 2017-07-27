“Dinner and a Movie” at Historic Leo Carrillo Ranch

Dinner and a Movie fundraiser returns to Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park on Friday, Aug. 18. Guests will experience a fiesta with an exclusive dinner and silent auction to support the park’s signature fourth grade California History and Art Program.Dinner and a Movie fundraiser returns to Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park on Friday, Aug. 18. Guests will experience a fiesta with an exclusive dinner for $60 and silent auction to support the park’s signature fourth grade California History and Art Program. At a Glance Indulge in handcrafted cocktails and a chef inspired menu of authentic Mexican flavors while enjoying live entertainment at Leo Carrillo’s former private estate, presented by Personal Touch Dining.

Enjoy a silent auction, featuring theme park tickets and gifts from local merchants hosted by Friends of Carrillo Ranch.

Relax under the stars with an outdoor screening of What’s Cookin’ (1942)starring Leo Carrillo and the Andrews Sisters. The movie will start promptly at sunset with a showing of The Cisco Kid before the main feature.

Purchase all-inclusive tickets to attend the fundraiser for $60 with other exclusive dining options available. Tickets may be purchased online or by mail in request before July 28. More Information Be sure to bring your low back chair, flashlight and blanket.

The proceeds from the dinner and silent auction allow over 1,200 local fourth grade students in Carlsbad participate in the California History and Art Program each year.

Once owned by actor and conservationist Leo Carrillo, Leo Carrillo Historic Park, located at 6200 Flying LC Lane, features hand-crafted adobe buildings, antique windmills, a reflecting pool and many other beautiful historic structures where visitors can explore and experience California history. Even More Information Call 760-476-1042, or visit www.leocarrilloranch.org

Charles Balteria, 760-476-1564, or charles.balteria@carlsbadca.gov