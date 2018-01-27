Celebrating its 5th year…

Escondido’s Restaurant Week is happening at 35 fantastic restaurants all around town from January 28th to February 3rd ! Eat! Share! Enjoy!

Enjoy scrumptious specials from our highly-acclaimed chefs, restaurateurs, and eateries. Savor the diverse culinary flavors of Escondido by taking advantage of this opportunity to visit your favorites and create new experiences, all while giving back to your community! Dine Out Escondido! restaurants are each donating $1 for every featured special they sell to the North County Food Bank’s FOOD 4 KIDS Backpack program. Please help us give BIG by enjoying their specials and going to several restaurants during the week!

Like the Food Bank on Facebook Enjoy scrumptious specials from our highly-acclaimed chefs, restaurateurs, and eateries. Savor the diverse culinary flavors of Escondido by taking advantage of this opportunity to visit your favorites and create new experiences, all while giving back to your community!restaurants are each donating $1 for every featured special they sell to the. Please help usby enjoying their specials and going to several restaurants during the week!Like the Food Bank on Facebook Dine Out Escondido! Participating Restaurants: Around Town

Brigantine Seafood & Oyster Bar • Carin de Ria • Farmer Boys • Firehouse Subs • Pegah’s Kitchen • The Sand Crab Tavern • The Wooden Spoon

Vintana Wine + Dine • Stone Brewing World Bistro & GardensWestfield North County

Famous Waffle Sandwich • Nordstrom Marketplace Café • On The Border Click for a list of restaurant specials… Historic Downtown

A Delight of France Bakery & Bistro – Bellamy’s – Burger Bench- Cuscatlan Salvadorian Cuisine – Cute Cakes Bakery & Café – Dominic’s Italian Gourmet

EscoGelato – H Brothers – Jalapeño Grill – Joe’s Italian – Kettle Coffee & Tea – La Tapatia – Mi Guadalajara – Plan 9 Alehouse – Rosie’s Cafe

Sunny Side Kitchen – Suzy Q’s Diner – The Continental Deli – The Grand Tea Room – These Islands – Vincent’s – Vinz

Dine Out Escondido! is produced in partnership with Visit California’s state-wide California Restaurant Month culinary tourism program. is produced in partnership with Visit California’s state-wide California Restaurant Month culinary tourism program. For our complete calendar of events, go to VisitEscondido.com