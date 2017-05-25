Did You Know?
By Editor / May 25, 2017 /
- Carrie Prejean, Miss California 2009, lived in Vista and attended Vista High School.
- Darrell Issa, Republican U.S. Representative for California’s 49th congressional district and Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, lives in Vista.
- Red Killefer, professional baseball player.[36]
- Katherine “Scottie” MacGregor, actress, most notably in television series Little House on the Prairie, lived in Vista.[37]
- Danny Way, skateboarder.
- Rudolph B. Davila, World War II Medal of Honor recipient, lived in Vista.[38]
- Allan Holdsworth, British guitarist and composer, lived and died in Vista.[39]
- Dave Roberts, manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, former Major League outfielder, attended Rancho Buena Vista High School.
- Don Prudhomme, known as Don “The Snake” Prudhomme, retired drag racer, gained fame for his races against Tom “The Mongoose” McEwen; lives in and owns Don Prudhomme Racing in Vista.
- Sara Watkins, singer-songwriter, fiddler, most well known for being in the band Nickel Creek and her solo career since 2007; born and raised in Vista.
- Alan S. Thompson, retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral, and former Director of the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency grew up in Vista and graduated from Vista High School.
- Leon Hall, defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League, graduated from Vista High School.
- Pisa Tinoisamoa, retired National Football League linebacker, graduated from Vista High School.
- Bob Burnquist, Brazilian skater, lives in Vista.
