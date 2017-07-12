Diane Powers’ Casa de Bandini – “Clase Azul Tequila” Headlines Special Dinner, Seminar

“Clase Azul Tequila” Headlines Special Dinner, Seminar, at Diane Powers’ Casa de Bandini

SAN DIEGO (July 2017) – “CLASE AZUL TEQUILA” will be the star of a multi-course tasting dinner and seminar at Casa de Bandini on Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m.

Along with tastings of Silver, Reposado and Anejo tequilas, a margarita with dinner and La Pinta pomegranate-infused tequila with dessert, company representatives will talk and teach about the development and production of tequila.

Dinner will feature “Camarones Envueletos,” (bacon-wrapped shrimp skewers) with Mango dressing; Fiesta Ensalada with Cilantro-Lime dressing; Carne Asada with Tequila-Lime Shrimp and for dessert, Chocolate Lava Cake.

Reservations may be made by calling Casa de Bandini at 760-634-6443. The cost is $50 per person. Casa de Bandini is located in The Forum Carlsbad at 1901 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, 92009.

About Casa de Bandini … Using the freshest ingredients and a multitude of sauces to make the unforgettable authentic regional cuisine, Casa de Bandini’s menu showcases past favorites as well as innovative new entrees, celebrated seafood dishes and several healthy choice options (with calorie and nutritional information), a children’s menu and, of course, the same frothy, frosty, giant margaritas that have become a staple at each of Powers’ restaurants — Casa de Pico in La Mesa, Casa Guadalajara in Old Town and Casa Sol y Mar in Del Mar.