Diane Powers’ Casa de Bandini Celebrates 10 Years in Carlsbad

June 28-30 Celebration Includes Tequila Tastings, Food and Drink Specials

SAN DIEGO – June 2019 – Diane Powers’ Casa de Bandini Mexican Restaurant has called Carlsbad “casa’ for 10 years! To celebrate a decade of delicious Mexican cuisine, stunning outdoor dining and beautiful Latin American-inspired ambiance, the restaurant is offering discounts on favorite dishes that were on the original menu when Casa de Bandini first opened in 1980. These long-term favorites include Enchiladas Suizas, Carnitas a la Michoacan and the Cheese Crisp Special. Throughout the weekend, guests will also enjoy discounts on house margaritas and tequila tastings from various vendors, including Casamigos.

Casa de Bandini was originally opened by Powers in 1980 in San Diego’s Old Town State Historic Park. Powers took inspiration from Juan Bandini – a Peruvian who immigrated to San Diego as one of early California’s first Dons – and Mexico’s early period of elegant living and dining to fill Casa de Bandini with beautiful art collections from Peru and magnificent gilt gold mirrors.

When it came time to relocate in 2005, Powers spent four years searching for the perfect place that would become Casa de Bandini’s new home. She found it in The Forum in Carlsbad and many long-time diners will recognize the large, hand-wrought iron chandeliers and antique leaded-glass window panels in the dining room, all original from the first location. The Mexican Cantera stone fountain centered in the Talavera tiled pool was first found in Mexico by Powers in the late 1970s and was the focal point in the patio she designed for the original Casa de Bandini.

“So many guests say they are incredibly thankful that they’re able to enjoy the experience of Old Town in North County,” said General Manager Gilbert Gastelum, a longtime Powers’ employee.

At the center of an incredible dining experience is the quality ingredients Casa de Bandini uses for its award-winning dishes and daily handmade corn and flour tortillas. Wednesday through Sunday evenings, diners also enjoy the added pleasure of being serenaded by Casa de Bandini’s famous mariachi group, Cielito Lindo. Originally from Mexico City, the group has been part of the Bandini family since 1995.

Casa de Bandini is located at 1901 Calle Barcelona in The Forum shopping center in Carlsbad. It is part of Powers’ Bazaar del Mundo Restaurant Group, which also includes Casa Guadalajara in Old Town, Casa de Pico in La Mesa and Casa Sol y Mar in Del Mar Highlands. For more information, visitwww.casadebandini.com.

About the Bazaar del Mundo Restaurant Group

Diane Powers’ restaurants Casa Guadalajara, Casa de Pico, Casa de Bandini and Casa Sol y Mar have earned numerous awards, including the Gold Medallion Award by the San Diego Restaurant Association, the “Award of Excellence” by Zagat Surveys and several first place prizes at the Ensenada International Seafood Fair. The restaurants have also been named “Best Mexican Restaurant” by The San Diego Union-Tribune, San Diego Home Garden/Lifestyles Magazine, and San Diego Magazine and as one of the “50 Best Hispanic Restaurants” in the nation by Hispanic Magazine.

All reflect Powers’ love of delicious Mexican flavors as well as her design expertise, creative use of brilliant festive color and adherence to the spirit of Latin American marketplaces and Mexican flavors. Powers has traveled throughout the world to acquire unique merchandise and decor for her restaurants, as well as impressive artifacts for the gorgeous courtyards and exterior environments. For more information, visit www.bazaardelmundo.com.