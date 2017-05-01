(Vista, CA–) The Boys & Girls Club of Vista invites you to join us for our Diamond Ball Gala “Mad Men” at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort and Spa. This annual event features Club member entertainment, live music, games and both a live and silent auction. The Club will also present their exclusive “HAVE A HEART FOR KIDS” award to a special community hero who has made a dedicated difference towards improving the lives of Vista’s youth. The evening will begin at 6:00 with the silent auction and reception.

“The Diamond Gala is not to be missed” says Dani Witkowski, Board Member and Gala Chair, “the Boys & Girls Club of Vista is doing an incredible job encouraging our kids to strive for their full potential. This has been an exciting year for the Club. Please join us for a great time to benefit a great cause!”

We are thrilled to have Randy Jones as our Keynote Speaker for the Evening. Randy is an All-Time favorite San Diego Padres pitcher and Charter member of the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame. Drafted by the San Diego Padres in 1972, Randy won the 1976 Cy Young Award, baseball’s top pitching accolade. Randy is a BBQ business owner, radio and TV sports personality and still serves as a representative for the Padres in the San Diego sports and business community.

The Emcee for the evening is Anne State, Emmy award-winning anchor/reporter for 10 News KGTV San Diego’s “The Now San Diego” at 4:00. Anne has been a journalist for 20 years – 7 of them in San Diego. She’s a Southern California native, a UCSD grad and a huge fan of the Boys and Girl’s Club of Vista!

Tickets are available at $200 per person; $1350 per table of eight and include appetizers, dinner and gaming. To order tickets visit www.bgcvista.org or contact Ellen Clark at ellen@bgcvista.com or 760-724-6606 ext 12. Sponsorships are also available.

Premier and Contributing Sponsors for the evening include Tri-City Medical Center, US Bank, Watkins Wellness and DEI’s Forte for Children.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista

Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids ages 5-18 to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2300 youth ages 5-18 and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

For more information, please visit http://www.bgcvista.org

https://www.facebook.com/BoysGirlsClubVista

https://twitter.com/BGCVista