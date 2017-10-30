Dia de los Muertos Held At Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park

Dia de los Muertos – Oct. 28 and 29th

The Parks & Recreation Department and Library & Cultural Arts Department at a Dia de los Muertos celebration at Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park. Guests attending the celebration will enjoyed the sights, sounds and tastes at this traditional Mexican to celebrate, remember and honor those that have departed. Ofrendas were on display at Leo Carrillo’s historic Hacienda to recognize Leo Carrillo, his wife Edith and his daughter Antoinette time at the Rancho. On Saturday evening special Candlelight Tours was offered allowing guests to enjoy the tranquil beauty of the Hacienda at night adorned with traditional decorations. Unique personal items from the Carrillo family were on display exclusively for the evening. Guests attending the candle lit tour had the first opportunity view the ofrendas while enjoying Mexican hot chocolate and other traditional refreshments. On Sunday, guests joined in the free Dia de los Muertos Celebration visiting the Hacienda and participating Family Open Studios art project, making tortillas and enjoying live performance between 10 am and 3 pm.

Photos By Philippe Carre www.bountyphotographie.com

Discover the history and tranquil beauty of this former working ranch, once owned by actor Leo Carrillo. Secluded in the heart of a magnificently landscaped 27-acre canyon, this historic park contains and protects romantic hand-crafted adobe buildings, antique windmills, a reflecting pool and many other beautiful historic structures where visitors can explore and experience California history. Nature-lovers delight in gorgeous agave, bougainvillea, Birds of Paradise, plentiful trees and the company of dozens of brilliant peacocks who call the ranch home. The unique entry gate was created specifically for the park through the city’s public art program.

Leo Carrillo Ranch is a designated Historic National Landmark that was opened to the public in August 2003. It is connected to the citywide trails system via the 4-mile long Rancho Carrillo trail. Located 6200 Flying LC Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92009 760-476-1042

Park Hours – Closed Mondays – Tuesday-Saturday 9am-5pm – Sunday 11am-5pm

Self guided walking tours of the building exteriors and park grounds are available during normal park operating hours. The interior of many buildings are not accessible during self guided tours. A free, self guided walking tour brochure is available in the parking lot, Visitor Center, and Hacienda. We recommend that you begin your tour by first stopping at the Visitor Center to view our 13 minute introductory film on the history of the ranch and the life and career of Leo Carrillo.

Free guided walking tours are offered on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and on Sunday at noon and 2 p.m. These guided tours allow access to the interior of many of the historic structures, including the hacienda, as well as Deedie’s house. Allow approximately 90 minutes for the entire tour. Wear comfortable walking shoes or boots. Tours depart from the parking lot. Reservations are not required.