Día de Los Muertos at Rancho Guajome Adobe

Join us at Rancho Guajome Adobe County Park on Saturday, October 27th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate Día de Los Muertos! The event will be host to live entertainment, a variety of food, free arts and crafts, a Catrina costume contest, and several alters. Admission also includes self-guided tours of the park’s historic adobe ranch house. If you have any questions, please call (760) 724-4082. We hope to see you there! Rancho Guajome Adobe County Park; 2210 N. Santa Fe Ave, Vista CA 92083