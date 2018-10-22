Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Día de Los Muertos at Rancho Guajome Adobe

Día de Los Muertos at Rancho Guajome Adobe

By   /  October 22, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    
 Join us at Rancho Guajome Adobe County Park on Saturday, October 27th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate Día de Los Muertos! The event will be host to live entertainment, a variety of food, free arts and crafts, a Catrina costume contest, and several alters. Admission also includes self-guided tours of the park’s historic adobe ranch house. If you have any questions, please call (760) 724-4082. We hope to see you there!   Rancho Guajome Adobe County Park; 2210 N. Santa Fe Ave, Vista CA 92083
Fees/Admission:
$2-Ages 4 to 12 $4-Ages 13 and older FREE- Ages 3 and under
Send an Email
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 6 hours ago on October 22, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 22, 2018 @ 11:32 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Soroptimists Casino Night Fundraiser Raises $5,000

Read More →