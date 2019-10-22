Loading...
Dia de los Muertos at Rancho Guajome Adobe Saturday

Vista, CA — Celebrate a 3,000-year-old “Dia de los Muertos” (Day of the Dead) ritual – a time for the dead to return home to visit loved ones, feast on their favorite foods, drinks and listen to their favorite music. The historic Rancho Guajome Adobe will have offerings to remember the dead and honor ancestors, which may consist of foods, photographs, flowers, candles, toys and other symbolic offerings, created by community members. The event will include performances by Ballet Folklorico, live traditional music, children’s activities, and food and craft vendors.

Fees:
Free – Ages 3 and under
$2 – Ages 4 – 12
$4 – Ages 13 and older

All ages are welcome! Inclement weather may cancel this event.
For more information, call the park at 760-724-4082.

Rancho Guajome Adobe, 2210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA. 92083

