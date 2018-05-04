SDG&E Workers Discover House Fire in Carlsbad

Daniel Thomas — Carlsbad, CA… It wasn’t your typical Thursday morning on a coastal street in Carlsbad after a bird flew onto a high voltage power line at approximately 8 AM, ultimately shorting it out, and causing it to fall to the ground below. The energy from the line backfed to a residence on the 1200 block of Chestnut Avenue, igniting a small fire on the exterior of the home. A resident of the neighborhood described the noise produced by the incident as “tremendous”.

After the morning incident, SDG&E responded to begin repairs in the area of the home due to the downed line.

At approximately 4:32 PM, SDG&E workers discovered a second incident occurring, and the Carlsbad Fire Department subsequently received a call to investigate the home directly across the street from the home involved in the earlier fire. Upon arrival, smoke and fire were observed within the electrical panel of the residence.

The call was quickly upgraded to a working structure fire, and units were dispatched to the neighborhood for the second time that day. The flames were quickly contained to the room of origin. After the fire was extinguished, it was unknown how much work SDG&E had to do to get the neighborhood back up and running. “Luckily they were here”, said Battalion Chief of the Carlsbad Fire Department, referring to the SDG&E crews on scene at the time of the second incident.

TheVistaPress.com’s camera caught firefighters comforting children that appeared to be possible residents of the second home by gifting them children-sized firefighter hats. A dollar amount on the damage done to the home involved in the second incident was not available. (End of article)

Footage Link (will also be posted to YouTube):

https://drive.google.com/file/ d/ 11EOOxLQaFFaevmFOCac2ySCAkz14A IkL/view?usp=sharing