Devin Vodicka, EdD Superintendent Resigns Effective May 1st

April 6, 2017

Esteemed Colleagues–

It is with a great deal of mixed emotions that I share this announcement that I have been hired as the Chief Impact Officer for AltSchool in San Francisco and I will be resigning as Superintendent of the Vista Unified School District, effective May 1, 2017.

AltSchool presents a very rare opportunity to join a partnership of more than 150 educators, researchers and engineers, who are all working together to find large-scale solutions for some of the most complex and critical challenges U.S. schools face today. Its team wants to offer every student a personalized, learner-centric education and is creating a technology platform to empower schools. As CIO, I will be able to help guide that vision, as AltSchool moves from testing the tools within its own lab schools, to expanding the platform to support children in schools nationwide.

I am exceptionally grateful for the opportunity to serve our Vista community and I am proud of our collective accomplishments over the past five years while I have been in the role of Superintendent. Working together, student achievement has improved, graduation rates have increased, more of our students are meeting college readiness requirements, career pathways have been expanded, and we have pioneered innovative approaches through the implementation of our Blueprint for Educational Excellence and Innovation.

This progress has been validated by multiple invitations to represent our community at the White House and the U.S. Department of Education as part of the national Future Ready Schools effort. We have been selected to participate in the prestigious League of Innovative Schools and this year we received the $10 million XQ Superschool Prize for Vista High School among numerous awards and recognitions for our students and schools.

Jenny Chien from Casita Elementary was recognized as one of the California Teachers of the Year and two of our principals–Charlene Smith from Monte Vista Elementary and Anthony Barela from Vista High School–will be honored as “Principals of the Year” for San Diego County. These examples are illustrative of the incredible commitment and dedication of our staff members.

Most importantly, we have made tremendous strides to actualizing our mission to inspire every student to persevere as a critical thinker who collaborates to solve real-world problems. I have seen enormous progress as our students are increasingly engaged in their learning and empowered to be contributors to both local and global settings.

While I will certainly miss our amazing students, talented educators, committed families and community partners, I am confident that the Vista Unified School will continue to be led by a student-centered School Board in partnership with a strong leadership team. The School Board will discuss a transition plan and begin to develop a strategy for selecting the next Superintendent in Closed Session during the April 13th Board Meeting.

Vista Unified is on the path to becoming the model of educational excellence and innovation. I thank each of you for the opportunity to serve our children and our community in Vista.

With gratitude,

Devin Vodicka, EdD Superintendent