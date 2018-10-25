Development Reaches Tilt-Up Construction Milestone for Keystone Innovation Industrial Park

New warehouse, manufacturing and distribution center to house innovative companies and associated high quality jobs in the City of Vista

SAN DIEGO – October 2018 – Badiee Development reached completion of the concrete wall panel tilt-up construction milestone today for the Keystone Innovation Industrial Park in Vista, CA. The industrial warehouse, manufacturing and innovation project comprised of two buildings totaling 77,860-square feet is slated for completion in Q1 2019.

“Today, we are one step closer to the completion of Badiee Development’s Keystone Innovation Industrial Park,” said City of Vista Mayor Judy Ritter. “I am pleased to see the continued progress of this development that will enhance and diversify our City, bringing with it high quality, high-paying jobs.”

With contemporary design features and amenities, Keystone Innovation Industrial Park is perfectly suited for manufacturing, logistics, distribution, life sciences, craft beer, creative showrooms, and other tenants in other pioneering industries looking to expand in North San Diego County.

“We are proud to achieve this milestone for the critically-needed Keystone Innovation Industrial Park,” said Ben Badiee, Founder and CEO of Badiee Development. “What was once the last undeveloped industrial land parcel in Vista just a few months ago will now become a top-tier, innovative industrial space for new and growing companies in North County San Diego.”

Badiee Development has begun pre-leasing for the Keystone Innovation Industrial Park with representation by Conor Boyle of Colliers International San Diego Region. Smith Consulting Architects is the architect, TFW Construction is the general contractor and Excel Engineering is the civil engineer.

About Badiee Development…Badiee Development is a full-service development firm with more than 30 years of experience developing successful industrial, high tech office and retail projects in Southern California. Badiee Development’s primary mission is to turn development visions into outstanding completed projects by creating an enthusiastic, stimulating workplace that amplifies the talents of its management team and employees Each member of Badiee Development’s senior management team has over 30 years of industry experience and collectively they have developed in excess of 10 million square feet of commercial and residential real estate.

The Keystone Innovation Industrial Park is located on a 10.05-acre parcel at 1347, 1359 and 1399 Keystone Way, Vista, CA (92081). The property includes five acres of permanent open space with expansive views over Carlsbad towards the Pacific Ocean.

For more information, visit www.badieedevelopment.com