Escondido, CA. – September 3, 2018 — The Center Museum is pleased to announce our fall exhibition:

DesEscondido / No Longer Hidden: Public Address Art Exhibition opening on September 29, 2018.

Members of the dynamic and diverse group of public artists called Public Address, have created an array of

multimedia artwork that will explore how things can be both obscured and visible in a city (Escondido) whose very

name means “the hidden place”.

Exhibiting artists of Public Address include: Wick Alexander, Doris Bittar, Robin Brailsford, Diane Gage, Gerda

Govine Ituarte, Luis Ituarte, Judit Hersko, Nina Karavasiles, Debby Kline, Larry Kline, Philip Matzigkeit, Bhavna

Mehta, Anne Mudge, Melissa Smedley, Lynn Susholtz, Andrea Villa, and Ruth Wallen.

Judit Hersko – has created a special project entitled Net(work), an integrated installation by student artists: Hanaa

Abusalih, Saul Cigarroa, Kimberly Lopez, Ingrid Trovão, and Stephanie Williams.

Admission to the Museum is $8.00 for Adults, Seniors and Students $5.00, Center members, Military and children

under 12 are free. Museum Hours: Thursday-Saturday 10 AM-5 PM, Sunday 1 PM-5 PM, closed Monday-Wednesday

Don’t miss this chance to learn about the hidden side and process of public art by some of San Diego’s best

practitioners.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center's unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an

extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the”Best

Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for

“Best Live Music Venue”, and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married” In 2016, the Center was named

“Organization of the Year”; by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen

cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received

$25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor

concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido.

The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253.

Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information,

visit artcenter.org .