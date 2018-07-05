Deputy Involved Collision – Vista

On July 4, 2018, at approximately 11:01 p.m., Deputies from the Vista Patrol Station were dispatched to an unknown injury, semi-truck versus pedestrian collision on Buena Creek Road, in unincorporated Vista. Several units from the Vista Patrol Station responded “code 3” to the call. At approximately 11:04 p.m., a Deputy was traveling southbound on N. Santa Fe Avenue with his emergency lights and siren activated.

As the deputy traveled through the intersection of N. Santa Fe Avenue and Vista Village Drive, another driver in a 2000 Toyota Rav4 was traveling eastbound on Vista Village Drive. The driver of the Toyota subsequently broadsided the marked sheriff’s vehicle. The deputy was not injured in the collision. The 44 year old driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries. Two juveniles, aged 8 and 11 were also seated inside the Toyota and sustained minor injuries. All parties were evaluated by paramedics and released on scene.

The Vista Traffic Division is conducting the investigation.