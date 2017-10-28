Demons vs Devildog – Thomas Calabrese

Best Halloween Ever

Thomas Calabrese…A Marine Reconnaissance Force was on a top secret mission in the Hindu Kush Mountains of Afghanistan. The American warriors heard howling and unearthly sounds as they moved deeper into the canyon, it was bone chilling and eerie. They passed an old bearded man with long silver hair, pulling a wooden cart. He watched twenty men walk past before he pulled Marine Corps Lieutenant Mike Slattery out of the column and spoke in perfect English, “Protect this and it will protect you,” and placed an amulet around the young Marine officer’s neck. It was solid silver and had an engraved image of an angel on a winged horse. Lieutenant Slattery stared into the man’s hypnotic eyes which resembled white clouds and felt a surge of power flowing through his body. He tucked the amulet beneath his shirt and bullet resistance vest, “Thank you, sir,” then turned to face Staff Sergeant Barintez who was walking five paces behind him, “Did you see that old man’s eyes?”

“What old man?” Staff Sergeant Barintez replied.

By the time Mike turned back, the old man had disappeared so he touched the medallion to make sure he had not just dreamed the encounter. At that precise time, the front of the column came under heavy attack from mortars, machine gun fire and rocket propelled grenades and the Marines retreated to a secure location and took up defensive positions.

A joint force of ISIS fighters and mutant warriors from the sixth legion of Hell waited patiently in a cave and prepared to make their assault on the outnumbered Marines once the barrage lifted. The mutants had long fangs protruding out of their mouths and curved horns coming out of their heads and were heavily muscled with razor sharp talons on their hands and feet and each one carried a flaming sword from Satan’s own arsenal.

Mike felt the amulet heat up until he thought he was going to catch fire and when it cooled down slightly, he experienced a vivid premonition showing his fellow Marines being overrun and killed. The vision also showed where the enemy was hiding so instead of staying with his unit, Mike ran straight into enemy fire weaving left and right through the explosions. When he came upon a cave entrance, Mike hesitated for a moment then visualized what awaited him inside the mountain and instinctively shot ten ISIS fighters as soon as he stepped inside. From that point on, Mike knew exactly where the enemy was, even before he saw them.

When he crossed paths with one of Hell’s fighters, the mutant swung his massive flaming sword and Mike jumped six feet in the air and the blade went under him and barely touched the heels of his boots as the flames swirled around like a flaming tornado. He jumped on the mutant’s shoulders and stabbed it through the top of his head with his K-bar and it disintegrated beneath him. The ISIS fighters and Hell’s legion retreated further deeper, into a cave to escape the wrath of Lt. Slattery, but it was only a temporary reprieve because Mike was relentless in his pursuit and shot every ISIS fighter and killed every mutant that he encountered. When he was finished, all that was left were the dead bodies of ISIS fighters and the smoking remnants of the mutants. The combat action was out of the view of his fellow Marines so no one witnessed Lt. Slattery’s newly acquired abilities.

“Where the hell did you go running off to?” Staff Sergeant Barintez asked when he saw Mike walking down the trail.

“I thought I heard somebody say charge.”

“You got a lot of blood on you, are you alright?”

“Never better,” Josh avoided further discussion by walking away.

Three months later, The Devil was meeting with the head of ISIS, Abu Baka el- Baghdada in his cavernous abode, “Things are not looking good for your organization. Your Caliphate is destroyed and your followers, which you told me are martyrs to the death are now surrendering by the hundreds. You’ve lost Mosul, Hamdamiya, Tikrit and Raqqa. It’s time for me to back another horse in this race.”

Abu Baka el-Bagdada pledged with passion, “We will fight until the end of eternity to destroy the infidels! Do not abandon us. I vow my loyalty to you!”

“Take it easy Bag Daddy, you don’t need to get on your soapbox. I’ve been around a lot longer than you and destroying a world full of Infidels has always been easier said than done. I’ve backed the plays of Genghis Khan, Attila the Hun and Little Adolph Hitler and they all had big dreams and schemes. They made a lot of promises and I watched them go down in crushing defeat. I’m not saying they didn’t have their moments where they cast a giant shadow, but the sun always came up, no matter how much they fought to stop it. I’m the Prince of Darkness, Angel of the Bottomless Pit, Beelzebub, The Evil Serpent, but I’ve got to give credit where credit is due and until he is dethroned, God still reigns as the King of Light. I hate Christianity and love victimizing the innocent and defenseless as much as the next demon, but I’m also just a venture capitalist who invests in evil, greed and cruelty and right now you don’t look like a good investment to me”

“What do I need to do to change your mind?” Bagdada asked, “I’ll do anything.”

“Anything huh?” The Devil smiled, “There is one thing, and if you do succeed then you’ll have my unlimited support and if you fail, I’ll just go back to the bowels of hell and wait for the internet to destroy civilization.”

Lt. Mike Slattery was Officer of the Day at his unit, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines on Camp Pendleton when his friend Captain Dan Garrett approached him, “Hey Mike.”

“What’s up Dan?

”Not much, tomorrow is Halloween,”

“I know, I can see that you already put your mask on,” Mike teased.

“Funny, I need to ask you a favor,” Dan said.

“Sure, asked away”

“Samantha had to pick up a few extra hours at the hospital tomorrow for a friend of hers and I have to go to Twenty Nine Palms for two days of meetings,” Dan explained.

“Yeah, okay, what’s the question?”

“I was wondering if you could take Blake and Riley out for trick or treating.”

“Are you serious? I’m a dog person not a kid person. Now if you had asked to me to walk your dogs, I’m your man. Don’t you have any neighbors that can do this?”

“We just moved into base housing and the kids haven’t made any new friends yet. Samantha and I both trust you and the kids really like you, in fact it was them who wanted me to ask if you could do this. All you have to do is take them out for three hours and Samantha will home from the hospital by 2330 hours.”

“I don’t want to ruin their Halloween so I’ll reluctantly accept you offer,” Mike responded, “What time do you want me to be there?”

“Seventeen thirty hours will work, thanks, appreciate it,” Dan said, “I owe you one.”

“I’ll be there,” Mike smiled, “As far as kids go, you got a couple good ones so it’s not that big a deal.”

“I agree, I think I’ll keep them a little while longer.”

On Halloween Eve as Mike arrived on the street to Captain Dan Garrett’s military quarters in O’Neill base housing on Camp Pendleton, he saw the flashing lights of a Military Police cruiser behind him and instinctively looked at his speedometer and saw that he was not speeding. He pulled over right in front of Captain Garrett’s house and waited. The Military Policeman was wearing aviation sunglasses and a Marine Corps uniform with two stars designating a Major General. He walked up to Mike’s car and bent down by the driver’s side window and Mike saw the two stars on the collars and immediately wondered why a General was driving a military police car, “Excuse me sir, did I do something wrong?” Mike asked.

“It’s been a while, Lieutenant, how are you?” The Military Policemen took off his sunglasses and exposed his bright white eyes. There was no mistaking that he was the older man from Afghanistan, but his long silver hair was gone and he had a close cropped, military style haircut and looked much younger.

“What are you doing on Pendleton?” Mike exclaimed.

“We got a problem.”

Before Mike could respond, Blake and Riley Garrett came running out of their house and up to the car. Blake was an eight year old girl and Riley was a ten year old boy. Blake was dressed like Wonder Woman and Riley’s costume was that of a cowboy.

“What did you do now? Riley volunteered, “I can vouch for him, General.”

“He didn’t do anything, we were just talking,”

Riley snapped to attention and saluted, “Good afternoon, General, Riley Garrett present and accounted for.”

The man returned the salute, “General Gabriel, present and accounted for.”

“Are you going trick or treating with us, sir?” Blake asked.

“I’d liked to, let’s keep this informal, just call me Gabe,” The man said.

“We’ll go get our pokey bait bags,” Blake explained, “I mean our receptacles for various treats,” then ran back inside with her brother. Samantha walked out wearing her nurse uniform and saw the man with the General’s insignia and was taken back, “Mike didn’t say that you were bringing someone with you. Thanks a lot for doing this, Mike.”

“Good afternoon, Mrs. Garrett, I hope you don’t mind if I tag along,”

“Absolutely not sir,” As Samantha turned to walk away, she whispered in Mike’s ear, “you’re gonna’ have to tell me how you got a two star to go trick or treating with you. One of the other nurses at the hospital is taking her children to a Halloween party so I’m only covering four hours of her shift. I’ll be home before midnight.”

“That’s what Dan said, we’ll be waiting for you,” Mike replied, “Don’t worry, I’ll guard them with my life.”

Later that evening, children in costumes were running all over the neighborhood in search of candy treats as Mike and Gabe slowly walked down the street keeping Blake and Riley in their sight. They talked about the gravity of the situation, “They are coming for the amulet and once they have possession, it will be very hard to stop them,” Gabe warned.

“Why did you give it to me in the first place, there were other Marines out there on that day?”

“Because your light was shining the brightest,” Gabe responded, “You can give it back to me and I can find someone else if you’ve had a change of heart.”

“I think it is time that you brief me on what this is all about,” Mike said.

“The Devil is working with ISIS and the amulet helps level out the playing field to deal with Satan’s immense power,” Gabe started to explain, “God doesn’t like to use divine intervention unless it is absolutely necessary, but when the Devil breaks the rules of engagement, he’s flexible enough to change his strategy. I’m just a messenger from the Almighty and it was my mission to find the right person that would not abuse the powers of amulet. The human had to have courage, integrity and loyalty so I immediately went looking for a Marine… and I found you and the rest is history. Like I said, you can give it back, no harm, no foul and I’ll be on my way.”

“Like hell I will! Excuse the play on words, but I am a Marine, I’m trained to run toward danger not away from it and I’m seeing this through to the end unless you are officially relieving me of duty. What’s your Intel for this impending attack?” Mike asked.

“Tonight,” Gabe reluctantly replied.

“Thanks for the advanced notice,” Mike smiled, “Any reason why the Devil picked Halloween?

“Among his many other deviant behaviors, Mr. Darkness has a warped sense of humor.”

One hour later, the terrorists were dressed in various costumes and the mutants from hell didn’t have to disguise their horrific appearance. They started spreading through base housing in search of Lieutenant Mike Slattery and when they found him, they commenced their assault. Mike and Gabe retreated to a baseball field and stood shoulder to shoulder on second base and began fighting their attackers. The children in the neighborhood thought this was planned entertainment by Special Services so they filled the bleachers and enthusiastically cheered the raging battle as the creatures and terrorists exploded like fireworks on the 4th July every time one of them was killed. It was like a mega video game with surround sound and when it was over, the children stood up and applauded and cheered. As they were walking off the ballfield, Mike turned to Gabe, “That was a nice touch, getting the terrorists to explode.”

“That wasn’t my idea; God thought the kids might enjoy it.”

Satan watched the defeat on his big screen television then turned to Abu Baka el- Bagdada and spit fire, “They call Marines ‘Devildogs’ what an oxymoron that is…they should call them Heavendogs for all the damn good stuff they do! Let’s go baggy; a lot of guys are waiting for you in eternal damnation.”

Back at the Garrett residence on Camp Pendleton, Gabe and Mike were sitting on the couch and awaiting Samantha’s return from the hospital, “I think this is the beginning of a beautiful partnership, Lt. Slattery,” Gabe placed his hand on Mike’s shoulder and the Marine knew that he had been touched by the hand of God.

Samantha Garrett entered through the front door, “How did things go this evening?”

Before Mike could answer, Blake and Riley came running out of their bedrooms, “You should have seen what happened, it was great!” Riley exclaimed, “There were explosions and monsters and Mike and Gabe killed them all! ”

Samantha Garrett was obviously confused, but all Mike could do was shrug his shoulders and smile, “You kind of had to be there.”

Blake seconded her brother’s praise, “It was the best Halloween ever!

The End