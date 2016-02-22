Delpy’s Corners

Early design review for a proposed development of 137 townhome units on an
approximately 15.9-acre site located at 1155 Foothill Drive was discussed at the Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, February 16th.
This is a huge zoning change. Traffic has gotten ridiculous as high concentration housing has sprung up all over Vista. The hill is an archaeological site. Where are all these folks going to park? How will the residents get out into traffic?
This deal was supposedly dead when the other developer backed out.
This proposal frankly stinks.
Tom, I couldn’t agree more. The traffic through the East Vista Way and Foothill intersection is already an issue.
It has astounded many of our fellow Vistans the amount of high density housing going in and the quality of neighborhoods, particularly in northeastern Vista, have declined considerably.
My family has lived here since 1980 and in a few years, we will leave for good. While the weather is fantastic, the element moving into northeast Vista has had a negative impact on the safety, law enforcement, and property values. Each time you turn around, there is another huge development. It is sad to see the corner of Bobier and Melrose take the million dollar views and build high density units right next to single family homes. I would not be happy spending money on a home there only to find out there are apartments with better views going in so close by.
In years past, people actually cared about what was being built in Vista and now it seems the city council has carte blanche!
My love for Vista has died as the real estate ties to the city have taken over without regard to quality of life here.
The pitfalls of redevelopment, traffic and reduced quality of life. Vista borrowed money on future property taxes on certain properties, to pay for shopping centers and Paseo Santa Fe. Coincidentally, all the properties borrowed against are ‘mixed-use’, including this property Delpy’s Corner. What a shame to sell out on zoning and quality of life for commercial interests. At least there not apartments.
My ancestors are crying …. Delpy’s Corner.
Uncle Jacques Jules and Mariquette Maria are very sad.
“..“Maria was born in Escou France to Louis Hauret and Engrace Castechourena. She came to the US as a young girl and married Jules Jacques Delpy on 5th May 1894 in Los Angeles. After their marriage the Delpys traveled to Vista where she made her home. At first, it consisted of an abode hut. And then, her 1st child was born. She added burlap sacks to make a room. Eventually they built a wooden house shown in the picture with the three sons and later a larger abode house. She was instrumental, shortly after her arrival in Vista, in establishing the Delpy School, attending classes herself in order to establish the eight students required to hire a teacher. The Delpy Ranch became a place for visitors. Maria was always involved in helping others, civic and church activities. She raised three sons Louis Delpy, Frank Delpy, and Jacques “Jack” Delpy. She died at the age of 104.” From us old Bascos. J.Tipton