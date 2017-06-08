Delivering Literacy to Elementary Schools

F

Fran Jensen…As part of its ongoing literacy and education project, The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC donated 200 books to each of three schools recently. Member Alice Reule and her husband Jack delivered boxes full of books to Maryland, Hannalei, and Monte Vista Elementary Schools. Lisa Bowser, Librarian for Monte Vista, shared, “Thank you for those wonderful books! Our kids are going to be thrilled!” Collecting the books has been a year-long effort for President Nancy B. Jones, incoming President Judy Pantazo, and Parliamentarian Lori Sanna. Member donations are supplemented by new “First Books” purchased by the club. The Woman’s Club of Vista meets the second Wednesday of the month at the Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista for a luncheon ($18 for non-members) presentation; all are welcome. Call 760-822-6824 for reservation. www.womansclubofvista.org