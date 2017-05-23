Del Norte wins First CIF Division II Boys Lacrosse Title with win over St Augustine

Liam Mbutha Head Boys Lacrosse Coach at Del Norte High: “Right off the bat we didn’t expect a low scoring game as our offense has been humming the game we planned to slow the ball down.” In the second half, we hit our strides as I tried to calm our squad down and we have been here before there is nerves in the championship finals each team is different that these guys are going through.

St. Augustine’s performers 1 goal each by Jack Spencer, Luke Macie and Jack Chamberlain. Aiden Dougherty recorded 17 saves in the net for the Saints.

“When we trailed 2-1 we need the ball in our sticks at halftime we came down and the goals that we scored are very important for us and I knew that as we got the second goal to tie the game and the go ahead goal to get us over the hump that will make us feel good.” “We always have had good goaltending at Del Norte High School in Jordan Penn who had 5 saves for us today and will his Division II lacrosse at Westminister Abbey in Utah