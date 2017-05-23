Del Norte wins First CIF Division II Boys Lacrosse Title with win over St Augustine

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Del Norte Boys Lacrosse squad after 2 defeats in 2013 at the hands of Francis Parker 13-4 and in the Division I final to LaJolla in the Division I finals in 2016 for the first time for the in the 2017 CIF Division II finals and for the first time in the history of Nighthawks lacrosse squad the Del Norte laxmen after trailing 2-1 at halftime scored their only goal in the first quarter by Mike Goode, and scored 2 goals in the third quarter by Luke Welsh for the tie score and the go ahead goal by Tim Doyle to go up 3-2 and 2 goals each in the fourth quarter by Shawn Latch and Jake Welsh as they defeated the newcomer and first time in the CIF Boys Lax St. Augustine Saints by a 5-3 score. Their first boys lax title in school history.
Liam Mbutha Head Boys Lacrosse Coach at Del Norte High: “Right off the bat we didn’t expect a low scoring game as our offense has been humming the game we planned to slow the ball down.” In the second half, we hit our strides as I tried to calm our squad down and we have been here before there is nerves in the championship finals each team is different that these guys are going through.
“When we trailed 2-1 we need the ball in our sticks at halftime we came down and the goals that we scored are very important for us and I knew that as we got the second goal to tie the game and the go ahead goal to get us over the hump that will make us feel good.” “We always have had good goaltending at Del Norte High School in Jordan Penn who had 5 saves for us today and will his Division II lacrosse at Westminister Abbey in Utah
St. Augustine’s performers 1 goal each by Jack Spencer, Luke Macie and Jack Chamberlain. Aiden Dougherty recorded 17 saves in the net for the Saints.
