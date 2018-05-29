Del Mar Library Events

Rattlesnake Safety Class — Del Mar Library will host a Rattlesnake Safety Class presented by the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy on Saturday, June 9th at 10am.
Conversational Spanish For Beginners —- Del Mar Library hosts a weekly, drop-in Conversational Spanish for Beginners group to practice your speaking skills. Led by native speaker Lucy De Marchant, the group meets Wednesdays at 6:00p.m.
Del Mar Library To Host Six Authors, Thirteen Books — The Del Mar Library (1309 Camino Del Mar) is pleased to present Six Authors, Thirteen Books on Saturday, June 23 at 1:30 p.m. Local authors Oyuki Aguilar, Sarah Bates, Janice Coy, Suzette Valle, Sylvia Mendoza and Brae Wyckoff will discuss their books.
- Oyuki Aguilar wrote The Sport of Parenting as a love letter to her children when she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. The book contains 29 beautifully written letters of wisdom, teachings, and memories.
- Sarah Bates’ latest novel, The Lost Diaries of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, follows the journey of the famous suffragette from childhood to her marriage to Henry Stanton, while Twenty-One Steps of Courage tells the story of a soldier’s attempt to follow in his father’s footsteps.
- Janice Coy has penned four suspense novels with intriguing themes: Grave in the Vegetable Garden explores justice, A Table on Kilimanjaro considers success, The Smallest of Waves involves freedom, and North of Eden contemplates truth.
- Suzette Valle wrote 101 Movies to See Before You Grow Up to share the most important information about a film at first glance, including trivia. Watching these films will expose kids to some of pop culture’s most influential movies.
- Sylvia Mendoza is the author of six books, including the mini-biographies The Book of Latina Women: 150 Vidas of Passion, Strength and Success. Recognized as an important resource for women and girls, Mendoza’s work shares the true stories of trailblazing Latinas.
- Brae Wyckoff is the award-winning and internationally acclaimed author of The Orb of Truth, The Dragon God, The Vampire King and his just-released book, Demons & Thieves.
The Del Mar Branch Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar. For more information, call the Del Mar Branch Library at (858) 755-1666. For information about San Diego County Library and other events, visit www.sdcl.org.