Del Mar Library Events

Rattlesnake Safety Class — Del Mar Library will host a Rattlesnake Safety Class presented by the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy on Saturday, June 9th at 10am.

Conversational Spanish For Beginners —- Del Mar Library hosts a weekly, drop-in Conversational Spanish for Beginners group to practice your speaking skills. Led by native speaker Lucy De Marchant, the group meets Wednesdays at 6:00p.m.

Del Mar Library To Host Six Authors, Thirteen Books — The Del Mar Library (1309 Camino Del Mar) is pleased to present Six Authors, Thirteen Books on Saturday, June 23 at 1:30 p.m. Local authors Oyuki Aguilar, Sarah Bates, Janice Coy, Suzette Valle, Sylvia Mendoza and Brae Wyckoff will discuss their books.

Oyuki Aguilar wrote The Sport of Parenting as a love letter to her children when she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. The book contains 29 beautifully written letters of wisdom, teachings, and memories.

Sarah Bates’ latest novel, The Lost Diaries of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, follows the journey of the famous suffragette from childhood to her marriage to Henry Stanton, while Twenty-One Steps of Courage tells the story of a soldier’s attempt to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Janice Coy has penned four suspense novels with intriguing themes: Grave in the Vegetable Garden explores justice, A Table on Kilimanjaro considers success, The Smallest of Waves involves freedom, and North of Eden contemplates truth.

Suzette Valle wrote 101 Movies to See Before You Grow Up to share the most important information about a film at first glance, including trivia. Watching these films will expose kids to some of pop culture’s most influential movies.

Sylvia Mendoza is the author of six books, including the mini-biographies The Book of Latina Women: 150 Vidas of Passion, Strength and Success. Recognized as an important resource for women and girls, Mendoza’s work shares the true stories of trailblazing Latinas.

Brae Wyckoff is the award-winning and internationally acclaimed author of The Orb of Truth, The Dragon God, The Vampire King and his just-released book, Demons & Thieves.

The Del Mar Branch Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar. For more information, call the Del Mar Branch Library at (858) 755-1666. For information about San Diego County Library and other events, visit www.sdcl.org.