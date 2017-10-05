October 11, 2017 – October 29, 2017

Del Mar, CA — The Del Mar International Horse Show returns to Del Mar from October 11, 2017 – October 29, 2017 at the Del Mar Horsepark, located at 14550 El Camino Real, Del Mar, CA 92014. Known for its incredible atmosphere and exciting competition, the Del Mar International Horse Show encompasses multiple weeks of world-class show jumping, which attracts an elite field of internationally recognized horses and riders.

The Del Mar International Horse Show is part of the prestigious Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping North American League, hosting one of only seven World Cup™ Qualifiers on the West Coast of North America. The Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Del Mar attracts Olympic veterans and world class athletes, competing head to head for a spot in the World Cup Finals.

General admission for the event is $20 per vehicle. For additional information and tickets, please visit West Palm Events at www.jumpdelmar.com

Schedule of events:

Welcome Week ~ October 11-15

Friday , October 13

USHJA National Hunter Derby

Open Equitation Challenge

Saturday, October 14

$24,000 1.20m

$25,000 PCHA Child/Adult Hunter Championship ~ Round 1

Sunday , October 15

$25,000 PCHA Child/Adult Hunter Championship ~ Round 2

$35,000 LA Saddlery Grand Prix of the Pacific

World Cup Week ~ October 18-22

Thursday , October 19

3:00pm – $36,500 Grand Prix Qualifier – FEI

Friday, October 20

11.00pm – $10,000 Junior Amateur Owner Speed Challenge

12 noon – $25,000 PCHA Children’s/Adult Jumper Championship Round 1

3:30pm – $36,500 Del Mar 1.45m – FEI

Saturday, October 21

11.00 pm – $10,000 Sunshine 1.40m – FEI

1:30pm – $25,000 PCHA Children’s/Adult Championship Final

3.15pm – $100,000 Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Del Mar 1.60m – FEI

Sunday, October 22

TBC – $25,000 GGT-Footing Grand Prix Series Final

presented by California Horsetrader and horsetrader.com

Season Finale ~ October 25-29

Saturday , October 28

TBC – $24,000 1.20m – GGT Footing Series Event

10:00am – Onondarka Medal Finals Round 1

Sunday , October 29

9:00am – Onondarka Medal Finals Round 2

1:30pm – Onondarka Medal Finals Round 3 and Work Off

“Our mission is to deliver world-class equestrian competitions while providing top facilities, care and management for both our human and equine athletes, as well as for coaches, trainers, grooms, families and spectators,” said Lorna Lowrie, Marketing Director for West Palms Event Management. “We strive to deliver events that cater to top-level equestrians, while also serving the needs of the amateurs, juniors and children who love and compete in our sport.”

The goals of the Del Mar International Horse Show, according to Dale Harvey, CEO are simple: “We strive to nurture and grow our competitor and spectator base, while continuing to provide venues and management practices that bring out the absolute best horses and riders have to give.”

About West Palms Event Management…

West Palms Event Management, headed by veteran show manager Dale Harvey, hosts an exclusive equestrian show circuit that attracts top riders from throughout the United States and around the world. Our events take place in Del Mar, Huntington Beach, La Canada Flintridge, LA, Paso Robles and Sacramento, California. These shows encompass seventeen full weeks of premier hunter/jumper competition at ‘A’ level and FEI International levels. WPEM presents two FEI World Cup events. Many riders competing at West Palms Events shows are Olympic veterans, while others are up-and-comers destined for future Olympic glory. For more information about West Palms Event Management, please visit http://westpalmsevents.com/