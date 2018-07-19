Loading...
Del Mar Concert Schedule

July 2018

The Psychedelic Furs – Friday, July 20

Presented by  The racetrack will rock after Friday’s races when The Psychedelic Furs take the stage.
 More Information 

South Terrace VIP – Every Friday & Select Saturdays

Presented by  Concerts rock the seaside stage all season long, Check back for the full line-up!
 More Information  

Iration – Saturday, July 21

Presented by Iration brings the positive vibes to the Seaside Concert Stage.
 More Information  

Steel Pulse – Friday, July 27

Presented by

The racetrack will rock after Friday’s races when Steel Pulse takes the stage.

 More Information 

Switchfoot -Saturday, July 28

Presented by  Switchfoot takes to the track Saturday, July 28th.
 More Information 

August 2018

Matisyahu – Friday, August 3

Presented by 

The racetrack will rock after Friday’s races when Matisyahu takes the stage.

 More Information 

Aloe Blacc -Friday, August 10

Presented by  The racetrack will rock after Friday’s races when Aloe Blacc takes the stage.
 More Information   

Reggae Fest w/ Ziggy Marley – Saturday, August 11

Presented by 

Reggae will be jammin’ once more as legend Ziggy Marley returns to his favorite racetrack.

 More Information 

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats -Friday, August 17

Presented by 

The racetrack will rock after Friday’s races when Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats take the stage.

 More Information 

Tribal Seeds – Friday, August 24

Presented by 

The racetrack will rock after Friday’s races when Tribal Seeds takes the stage.

 More Information 

Warren G & DJ Quik – Saturday, August 25

Presented by 

 

 More Information  

Café Tacvba – Friday, August 31

Presented by 

The racetrack will rock after Friday’s races when Café Tacvba takes the stage.

 More Information 

September 2018

Slightly Stoopid – Saturday, September 1

Presented by 

Hometown heroes Slightly Stoopid return to jam at the seaside stage.

 More Information 

Ice Cube – Sunday, September 2

Presented by 

Spend Labor Day weekend trackside with a special performance by legendary rapper Ice Cube.

 More Information
