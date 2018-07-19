Del Mar Concert Schedule

The Psychedelic Furs – Friday, July 20
South Terrace VIP – Every Friday & Select Saturdays
Iration – Saturday, July 21
Steel Pulse – Friday, July 27
The racetrack will rock after Friday’s races when Steel Pulse takes the stage.
Switchfoot -Saturday, July 28
August 2018
Matisyahu – Friday, August 3
The racetrack will rock after Friday’s races when Matisyahu takes the stage.
Aloe Blacc -Friday, August 10
Reggae Fest w/ Ziggy Marley – Saturday, August 11
Reggae will be jammin’ once more as legend Ziggy Marley returns to his favorite racetrack.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats -Friday, August 17
The racetrack will rock after Friday’s races when Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats take the stage.
Tribal Seeds – Friday, August 24
The racetrack will rock after Friday’s races when Tribal Seeds takes the stage.
Café Tacvba – Friday, August 31
The racetrack will rock after Friday’s races when Café Tacvba takes the stage.
September 2018
Slightly Stoopid – Saturday, September 1
Hometown heroes Slightly Stoopid return to jam at the seaside stage.
Ice Cube – Sunday, September 2
Spend Labor Day weekend trackside with a special performance by legendary rapper Ice Cube.