Deion Sanders Will Highlight An Evening to Remember Gala for Solutions for Change

TR Robertson

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders will be one of the Legendary Sports Icons speaking at the Solutions for Change Fundraising Gala, held this year at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa on September 22nd. “Solutions for Change empowers homeless families in North San Diego County, lifting them from a life of dependency and poverty to a life of self-sufficiency and purpose”, the purpose and goal of this organization.

The black tie optional Gala will feature both a silent and live auction. The featured presenter will be Mr. Deion Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, eight time Pro Bowler, two time Super Bowl champion, World Series Baseball champion and College Football Hall of Famer. A two time College All-American from Florida State University, Sanders played 14 seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens between 1989 and 2005. He was also selected as one of the members of “Sporting News” 100 Great Athletes of the Century. While playing professional football he would achieve the nickname Primetime. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 1994 and elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. From 1989 until 2001, Sanders played professional baseball with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants. He would win a World Series ring with the Atlanta Braves in 1992. He is one of the founders of Prime 5, a fundraising initiative that will support organizations that empower Dallas residents to transform their lives and find a path out of poverty.

The Gala will be emceed by Mr. Clint Bruce, graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, former NFL football player, former Navy SEAL, motivational speaker and author. Bruce played for the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints. His book is called Last Man Standing , his memoir. He is also the founder of 2 companies, Trident Response Group and Holdfast and one foundation, Carry the Load. Carry the Load honors, during the month of May, fallen firefighters, law enforcement officers, rescue personnel and military. He is also a member of Team Never Quits.

Also in attendance at the Gala will be Mr. Steve Largent. Mr. Largent is a former Congressman, NFL football player, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and CEO of CTIA-the Wireless Association. After playing for the University of Tulsa he became a record setting wide receiver with the Seattle Seahawks for 14 years and was the first Seahawk selected to the Pro Bowl in 1978. He was the NFL’s active leader in receiving yards until he retired in 1989. His #80 was retired in 1992. Mr. Largent was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995, his first year of eligibility and was selected by the “Sporting News” as one of the 100 Greatest Football Players. He was elected and served four terms as a Member of the United States Congress for Oklahoma. Mr. Largent has also served as Mid-West Chapter Executive Director of the Wheelchair Foundation and works with Crossover Community Impact and the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Presenting Sponsor for the Gala is the Issa Family Foundation. Leaders of Change Sponsors include C.W. Driver Builder sand Watkins Wellness. Innovator Sponsors include John Conrad, The Kennedy Family, Pacific Coast Realty, Pacific Premier Bank and Sudberry Properties. Table Sponsors are Bassett Home Furnishings, Debbie and Bill Carpenter Family Foundation, Eternal Hills Memorial Park Mortuary and Crematory, J.E. Grant General Contractors, Kingdom Development, Kris Urdahl and Otis Haarmeyer, Ray and Karen Pearson, Quanshen Machinery Industry, Southern California Tribal Chairman’s Association, Sun Country Builders, Tri City Medical Center, Welks Resort, and Wells Fargo.

For those interested in attending, Individual Tickets are available for $375 per person. Table sponsors are available beginning at $3,500 up to $50,000. A variety of are provided depending on the donation amount.

To register online go to www.SolutionsforChange.org/etr2018 or call Patty Johnson at 760-941-6545, ext. 332.