Degas Lecture by Robert Flynn Johnson at CCAE

Degas Lecture by Robert Flynn Johnson at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido Museum!

Escondido, CA. – August , 2019 — The CCAE Museum is pleased to announce a lecture by the owner and curator of their summer exhibition Edgar Degas: The Private Impressionist, Works on Paper by the Artist and his Circle.

Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 4:00 PM in the Museum

Join Robert Flynn Johnson for his lecture, Chasing Degas: My Four Decades Collecting this Artist and his Circle. This program is a rare opportunity to hear from the owner of the impressive collection currently on exhibition in the Museum. Johnson, a collector and curator, will discuss his passion for Degas and his approach to collecting and bringing together works by well-known artists.

This program is presented in conjunction with the Museum’s summer exhibition, Edgar Degas: The Private Impressionist, Works on Paper by the Artist and his Circle. Explore works on paper by French artist, Edgar Degas and his circle of friends. These artists include Mary Cassatt, Paul Cézanne, Camille Pissarro, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, and more. This exhibition is on view through September 15th, 2019.

Museum Program Admission: $15, includes entrance to Museum exhibition

VIP Admission: $25, includes private gallery talk with Robert Flynn Johnson following the lecture. Complimentary wine and cheese provided.

Space is limited…Museum Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10 AM-5 PM, Sunday 1 PM-5 PM, closed Monday

General Museum Admission: Adults $12, Seniors and Students $6, Military and Children under 18 FREE

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create, and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.

ABOUT LANDAU TRAVELING EXHIBITIONS …Landau Traveling Exhibitions (LTE) organizes and circulates exhibition to and for museums, universities, arts organizations, foundations, and private collections. The Landau family has been active in the international art world for more than 50 years. Over the past 40 years, LTE has presented more than 500 exhibitions throughout the United States, Canada, and the world.