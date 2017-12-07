December Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee Meeting

TR Robertson...The December Government Affairs Committee meeting centered on taking a look at both the National and Vista economy with several presentations on both the present status and what the future might hold.

First up was Jonathan Monjazi, owner of CEO Based Investing, who gave an update on the U.S. Economy. Jonathan stated the two biggest concerns and changes to look at are with the debt and interest rates. Currently, the U.S. has a debt of about $60 trillion with a total money supply of around $13 trillion. Some of the areas to report on are the Real Estate sales are up, Car prices are up (averaging around $34,000) – even used car prices are up, commodities and other consumable goods are somewhat stable or even cheaper, and U.S. home prices have hit record highs. He said some of the changes we may be seeing in the next year or two concern tax cuts and less regulations, a rising interest rates environment, stocks looking cheaper and higher earnings per share, the Fed raising interest rates, lower corporate taxes and the unemployment rate remaining stable. He said one company to watch for investment purposes is Tesla, Inc.

Vartan Djihanian, of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, gave a report on the tax code overhaul. He stated that one of President Trump’s first moves when elected was to review and veto 14 anti-business regulations signed by Pres. Obama, all a positive sign for businesses. Vartan said the tax reform plan has passed both the House and Senate, which will include the reduction of corporate taxes. He said this is the first such reform since the 1980’s. Congress is also looking at mortgage interest reductions. The future is somewhat cloudy for this business climate but the hope is there will be major infra-structure reform. One reason for the challenges of 2018 is next year is an election year for many House and Senate positions and whether the Republicans of Democrats will control Congress is up in the air.

The next report came from Bret Schanzenbach, CEO of the Vista Chamber of Commerce. Bret started with a presentation of Vista’s Economic Outlook. Vista Business Park continues to grow since its beginning in 1980. Currently the vacancy rate is a low 4%, over 22-23,000 employees go to work at the business park for some company. The two largest companies in Business Park are Watkins Wellness, a spa manufacturing company employing around 700 employees and DJO, an orthopedic manufacturing company employing around the same amount. Bret stated the current number of breweries in Vista is 18 with a possible 5 more in the near future. Belching Beaver and Mother Earth are the two largest breweries located in Vista. Many of the breweries have restaurants, are adding restaurants or use food trucks to attract patrons. Some of the breweries are using unique gimmicks to attract crowds. Battlemage offers beer and video gaming, SpecHops offers a military theme and video tapes vets and their stories which they show in the brewery, and Twisted Horn is a cider and meadery. Some of the breweries are using Groupon to attract customers, like Ebullition. New restaurants will soon be part of the Vista scene. Breakfast Mug recently opened in the old Round Table spot on East Vista Way. Milk has opened and offers deli sandwiches. Coming soon will be Dog Haus, When Pigs Fly in the downtown area, Mikko Sushi, Mother’s Provisions, Wildwood, Swami’s, Pegah’s and Raising Cane (which will build a new structure in what is now Famous Dave’s location). Bret stated that traditional retail stores are feeling the crunch of the internet shopping craze but many of the retail centers are pulling in new clientele, such as charter schools like the Vista Learning Center, Altitude Trampoline Park (which will open in January in a 24,000 sq. foot facility). The former Security Chevrolet location will become a new personal storage facility.

There were several reports from representatives of elected officials:

Matthew Phy from Senator Bate’s office – the senator received high marks from various agencies and was recognized as a champion of manufacturing from the California Chamber of Commerce. Senator Bate’s will host an Open House at the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 13 th at 4:30.

at 4:30. Tom Stinson from Assemblywoman Waldron’s office – the assembly is in recess and won’t resume until Jan. 3 rd , but she has been attending various meetings such as serving as vice-chair of the committee on the sexual harassment issues and as a committee member of the health care delivery committee.

, but she has been attending various meetings such as serving as vice-chair of the committee on the sexual harassment issues and as a committee member of the health care delivery committee. Candyce Yee from Supervisor Horn’s office – the supervisor’s office is working on a proposal to streamline the map approval process, a $25 million approval for affordable housing, extending the emergency Hep A vaccination process for one more week and recently participating in a turkey with all of the goodies give away partnering with North County Lifeline.

North County San Diego Veterans Stand Down will take place January 25-28 at Green Oaks Ranch providing dining, legal aid, clothing distribution, housing assistance and homeless assistance and services to veterans in needs. To volunteer go to volunteerncvsd.org.

Classic Chariots Winter Festival Dec. 9

Historical Society Christmas Part – Dec. 10

A report from the City of Vista stated that decisions are being made on the Time Machine art piece, currently located just across the street from Belching Beaver and Vista will soon find out whom will be appointed Deputy Mayor. It was also reported that there is a possibility of the vacant lot across from Food for Less and by the Highway 78 entrance ramp, may be approved for a retail shopping area with a number of eateries.

The next Government Affairs meeting will be January 4th. The Chamber Offices will be closed Dec. 22-January 1. Currently on display in the Chamber offices are watercolor paintings and photography by Vista artist Carolyn Robertson.