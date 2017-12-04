Please join us for the December MainStreet Morning Meeting.
Tuesday, December 5th @ 8:30 a.m.
SPECIAL GUEST
Howard LaGrange, City of Oceanside
Status of Bike Sharing in OceansideWe will also have two Giving Trees available at this meeting. Sponsor an ornament from one of our trees and help brighten the holidays for a child in need. Sponsoring Agencies
Solutions for Change- North County Community Services
Tuesday, December 5th 8:30 a.m.
Special Holiday Treat
Oceanside’s own Doughside Donuts will be treating us to their wickedly delicious donut creations!
Downtown Oceanside
We welcome all parties interested in the progress of Downtown Oceanside, including businesspeople, residents, and City staff. This informative one hour meeting is held in an informal discussion format. The general public is always welcome! Meet your City officials, MainStreet Oceanside staff and members and find out about upcoming events and changes to YOUR downtown and city.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the holiday calendar, the next MainStreet Morning Meeting will be held on
Tuesday, February 6, 2018.