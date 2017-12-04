Please join us for the December MainStreet Morning Meeting.

Tuesday, December 5th @ 8:30 a.m.

SPECIAL GUEST

Howard LaGrange, City of Oceanside

Status of Bike Sharing in OceansideWe will also have two Giving Trees available at this meeting. Sponsor an ornament from one of our trees and help brighten the holidays for a child in need. Sponsoring Agencies

Solutions for Change- North County Community Services

Special Holiday Treat Oceanside’s own Doughside Donuts will be treating us to their wickedly delicious donut creations! 701 Mission Avenue 760-754-4512 Downtown Oceanside