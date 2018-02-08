Deadline Approaching for Soroptimist Awards Gala Tickets

VISTA, California, February 6, 2018—Tickets are still available for the Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland’s “Live Your Dream” Awards Gala Dinner to be held Saturday, March 10 from 6 pm to 10 pm at the Vista Valley Country Club, 29354 Vista Valley Drive, Vista. Ticket reservations must be made by February 23. Tickets are $75 per plate, and Table Sponsorships are still available for $800 per table of 8. Proceeds benefit education awards for women. Event co-sponsors are Tri-City Medical Center and Modern Builders Supply.

Soroptimists will hand out three education grants of $5,000 each to three recipients, all of whom are single head-of-household women who have overcome enormous obstacles and are trying to better their lives and the lives of their children. Guests will begin their Gala experience with a 6 p.m. Welcome Reception with no-host bar, DJ music, and silent auction. The program includes guest speaker Sheryl Roush, CEO of Sparkle Presentations, Inc., Accredited Speaker, Author and Coach, followed by check presentations to the three awardees. Dinner and dessert will be served concurrently with the presentations.

Tickets are available online at soroptimistvista.org or by contacting Gala Co-Chair Paula Nix at 760-500-0013 or paula.eckerts@gmail.com by the Feb. 23 deadline.

ABOUT SOROPTIMISTS OF VISTA and NORTH COUNTY INLAND…. Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland (SI Vista/NCI) was chartered on March 23, 1953. This March marks our 65th year of service to the community. We are a dynamic group of professional business women from Vista, San Marcos, and Escondido who seek to make a difference in our community through offering scholarships and grants to local charities and by raising awareness and educating the public about issues affecting women and girls, such as domestic violence and human trafficking. Funds are raised through our annual salad luncheon for the public, Scrip, and other club and personal fundraising projects. The club meets for lunch the first and third Friday of each month at Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista. For more information see soroptimistvista.org or email soroptimistinternationalvista@gmail.com.

Contact: jackiepiro@gmail.com (Jackie Piro Huyck)

Paula Nix (760-500-0013)