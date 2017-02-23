De Leon Dynamics Fitness Facility Announces New Coastal Location in Vista

New Cirque-style Fitness Facility offering high-flying fitness for all ages

Vista, CA​ – De Leon Dynamics, San Diego’s premier Aerial, Cirque, and Urban Ninja fitness facility, is pleased to announce the opening of their new location in Vista. A soft opening is scheduled for February 27, 2017 with a grand opening to follow on March 18, 2017. ​During the soft opening, kids and adult classes will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 4pm to 7pm.

Owned and operated by Victor and Nicole Flores, De Leon Dynamics offers classes in a wide variety of functional fitness. “We specialize in aerial and cirque-style training”, said Nicole Flores. “If you’ve seen it in Cirque du Soleil, we probably offer it at our facility.”

De Leon Dynamics offers progressive instruction in a wide variety of aerial disciplines including, aerial silks, aerial hoop, trapeze, and aerial hammock. “It’s about learning to move your body in the air,” said Flores, “and having fun, without realizing you’re working out.”

De Leon Dynamics also offers a variety of urban ninja and functional fitness classes. “Urban ninja is all of the cool tricks you wanted to do as a kid, and still want to do as an adult,” said Victor Flores, “but in a safe environment with an experienced coach. We teach them how to ​ become a ninja warrior the ​right way and do it safely.”

“What’s great about our facility is that we’re able to offer a wide variety of disciplines.” said Nicole Flores. “There’s something for everyone, especially if you’re interested in dance, gymnastics or American Ninja Warrior.

The Flores’ are enthusiastic about opening their new facility. “We opened our original location to share our passion with others,” said the Flores duo, “our ultimate goal in expanding is to bring fun, safe, functional fitness to people of all ages. We are excited to be in Vista and to give north county communities access to our great program.”

Classes at De Leon Dynamics range from beginner to advanced and are taught progressively at each person’s own pace. “The goal of the program is up to the individual, whether that’s fitness, fun or even taking their skills to the professional level.” said Nicole Flores.

Tours of De Leon Dynamics – Coastal and new member enrollments will be available during the soft and grand openings. For more information about De Leon Dynamics facilities, scheduling or pricing, call (858) 521-8053 or visit their website at deleondynamics.com

De Leon Dynamics 2575-B Fortune Way Vista, CA 92081