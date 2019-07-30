Days of Celebration Running From The Traditional To The Wacky

Choose What you want to Celebrate – Post in Your Home

TR Robertson

TR Robertson — Recently, I was looking at my personal calendar for the month of August to get an idea of what events I had coming up. I happened to notice that some of the upcoming days in August had been designated as specific days of celebration – like Civic Holiday in Canada on the 5th and Discovery Day, also Canada, on the 19th. This led me to wonder what traditional, wacky and unusual days might be designated for other days here in the states, other than the ones we are familiar with. A quick exploration on the Internet led me to a number of sites listing all of the days for each month designated as days to celebrate an assortment of things and events. To my surprise, every day is designated for at least one day of celebration for something. Who designated these days is unknown for most part, but they have made a list of Celebratory Days.

Here is the upcoming month of August and what each day has been designated for so you will be able to plan accordingly, if it is something you truly enjoy. Look for other months we will publish the first week of each month and have some fun with the craziness folks have come up with for celebrations. Print out the article, post on your bulletin board and keep tabs on what each day celebrates.

August

1 – National Girlfriend Day, National Mountain Climbing Day, Raspberry Cream Pie Day

2 – International Beer Day, National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

3 – Campfire Day, International Hangover Day, National Clown Day, Mustard Day, National Watermelon Day

4 – Friendship Day, International Forgiveness Day, National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, Sisters Day, U.S. coast Guard Day, Single Women’s Work Day

5 – Work Like a Dog Day

6 – Wiggle Your Toes Day, Fresh Breath Day

7 – Chinese Valentine’s Day, Daughter Day, National Lighthouse Day

8 – Sneak Some Zucchini onto Your Neighbors Porch Day, Happiness Happens Day

9 – Book Lovers Day, Rice Pudding Day, National Dollar Day, International Cat Day

10 – Lazy Day, National S’mores Day, National Bowling Day, Garage Sale Day

11 – Presidential Joke Day, Son & Daughter Day

12 – Middle Child’s Day

13 – Left Handers Day

14 – National Creamsicle Day, V-J Day

15 – Relaxation Day, Lemon Meringue Pie Day

16 – Tell a Joke Day, Roller Coaster Day, Airborne Day

17 – National Honey Bee Awareness Day, I Love my Feet Day, National Thrift Shop Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day

18 – Bad Poetry Day, World Daffodil Day, Mail Order Catalog Day, National Fajita Day

19 – Aviation Day, National Potato Day, Soft Ice Cream Day

20 – National Radio Day, World Mosquito Day, Chocolate Pecan Pie Day

21 – National Spumoni Day, Senior Citizen’s Day

22 – Be An Angel Day, National Tooth Fairy Day

23 – Ride the Wind Day

24 – Vesuvius Day, Peach Pie Day

25 – Kiss & Make-up Day, Banana Split Day

26 – National Dog Appreciation Day, National Cherry Popsicle Day, National Women’s Equality Day

27 – Global Forgiveness Day

28 – Race Your Mouse Day, Bow Tie Day, Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day

29 – Less Herbs, More Salt Day, National Chop Suey Day

30 – Frankenstein Day, Toasted Marshmellow Day, College Colors Day

31 – International Bacon Day, National Eat Outside Day, National Trail Mix Day, Matchmaker Day

Look for September next month to see what lies ahead.