Daylight Savings Time Changes Sunday, November 4th

I’ve been hearing a lot of people lately asking, “When do the clocks fall back?”

Not that they’re in a particular rush to see Daylight Saving Time 2018 come to an end, especially considering how much earlier and earlier it’s getting dark these afternoons.

Fortunately, for those of us who like afternoon daylight, there’s another week to go before we return to standard time.

Daylight Saving Time 2018 ends on Sunday, November 4th, at 2 a.m. local time. At that time you should set your clocks and watches back to 1 a.m., if they don’t do it themselves.

For those who go to sleep before midnight, you’ll want to change your clocks next Saturday night, Nov. 3, before turning in.

Daylight Saving Time is observed everywhere in the U.S. except Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Arizona, except the Navajo Indian Reservation, which does observe DST.

Californians will vote in November on Proposition 7, which would allow their Legislature to vote to maintain Daylight Saving Time year-round.