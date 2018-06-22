Loading...
DAY HIKES IN AND AROUND OCEANSIDE

June 22, 2018

Join us in welcoming Afoot & Afield: San Diego County co-author and North County local, Scott Turner on Saturday, July 7 at 2:00 p.m., in the Civic Center Library Foundation Room, located on the second floor of the library at 330 North Coast Highway in downtown Oceanside.  Scott will help you to plan your next local outdoor adventure, and will share his favorite hikes in and around Oceanside.  Following the program, copies of his book will be available for sale and signing.

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library.  For more information about Oceanside Public Library programs and services, please visit the website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org, or call (760) 435-5600.

