David Flores & Desmond Taua Contribute To VHS Win

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-8-24-19-Dick Haines Stadium-Vista High School-Vista, CA: The Vista Panthers opened up the 2019 in fine tradition as they defeated the Tartans of St. Margaret’s from Irvine by a 53-29 score.

David Flores 20 carries for 114 yards scored 3 touchdown runs of 9, 3 and 4 yards Desmond Taua 9 carries for 223 yards scored 3 touchdown runs of 18 yards, after running a fake punt for 53 yards, scored 2 more touchdowns for 2 and 74 yards.

David Bottom Head Football Coach at Vista High on his team: “It’s good to start off strong against St. Margaret’s in our home opener, they were ranked 106th in the state of California and are a well disciplined squad as we were looking to play against Orange County schools they have outstanding athletes.”

” I was excited to see our squad firing away vs St. Margaret’s, our offensive line along with our backs did well – our defense flew all over the field .” said Coach Bottom

“Desmond Taua, David Flores and Brian Kelly ran the ball well for us and contributed with touchdowns. We also count on Brent Lawson, who will be a weapon for us at receiver. However we had trouble on our passing tonight.” said Coach Bottom

” LCC is the biggest challenge of the year they are an awesome squad as head football coach Sean Sovocool has them ready to play and they are well coached.” said Coach Bottom

With the win the Panthers of Vista High improve to 1-0 and will be on the road as they take on the Mavericks of LaCosta Canyon.