David Bottom Ready For 3rd Year With Vista Panther Football Program

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Dick Haines Stadium-Vista High School-Vista, CA- August 2018-Vista Head Football Coach David Bottom is ready for his third year with the Panther program and after 2 disappointing records of 4-8 in 2016 and 4-7 in 2017, Vista High will be hungry for the 2018 season as they return players from 2017 but their main goals are to build the football program. Their first winning season since 2011 was when they finished 7-6 is to win their first CIF Section Football Title since 2010 under former head coach Dan Williams and defeated the Marauders of Mira Mesa 33-21 and their last appearance in the CIF Finals was 2011 and fell to the Titans of Poway 56-0.

Here are some of the returnees for 2018

QB-Scott Davies is a 3 year senior starter at quarterback. He is improving in practice and games as is looking working to be in the leadership roll.

RB-The Panthers return 6 players from last year’s offense led by All League running back in junior Desmond Taua, David Flores and Mike Medrano all will be helping out at fullback and our wingback position will be led Brian “Bam Kelly along with Tyler Staser who also runs track.

TE and WR:-The Panthers return 4 starters from last season in 6’2″ 240 pounder Michael Leino and Brett Lofton as both of them did well in our summer passing leagues.

Offensive Line: The Panthers will improve this season on the Offensive Line as each player has put on 20 pounds of muscle at guard we have Henry Bateman, David Day at tackle, Cole Ziegler at center Andrew Patrick the guard and Mathis Sua at tackle/

Defense: The Panthers defensive line will be lining up differently as we change to a 30 front with good quick athletes. On the line up front at nose guard is Lexi Tavali, who is a junior he is quick and very experienced. Mike Leoma is our 2 way starter at defensive end and tight end and is very strong and quick. Our linebackers are coming in with experience from last year in Zack Shipper who has done a good job for us at camp helping us to be a lot faster this year.

” Our 2018 schedule is going to be competitive this season as we open our our home game against Hueneme which is up in the Oxnard area in CA so we can have our kids to get exposure at playing schools from other parts of the state.” said Vista Head Coach David Bottom.

“Hueneme is a strong squad, good kids very disciplined and their coach is a good guy. Then we have LaCosta Canyon, Morse and RBV for the next 3 games. Each will be the tough ones but will help our ballclub.” said head coach David Bottom.