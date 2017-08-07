David Bottom Enters 2nd Year With Vista Panthers

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer … David Bottom will be entering his second year as head coach with a lot of talent coming back for 2017. The Panthers finished with a 4-8 record along with a win over the Bulldogs of Ramona at the Bulldogs Field and lost to San Marcos twice in the regular season and CIF Section game.

“Here is what the Panthers have returning from last season. We’re going to be an aggressive team with a lot of returning talent we return 8 seniors from last year out of 45 athletes but kids are always driven and will see what they can do for us in 2017.”

“We will be strong at running back with 2 way players Vavega Siloa and Nick Stormo, both seniors have been offered football scholarships. They run hard and lead the team with their senior leadership and are going to be good for us.” said Coach Bottom. “At Quarterback Josh Davies returns for his senior year after starting 12 games last season and has looked impressive in training camp this year.” “Tony Pao Pao has help Josh develop into a better passer with good arm strength, accuracy and leadership.” Our offensive line will average 260 pounds per player.

“Desmond Taua started last year and is returning as a sophomore also started as a safety, we have a lot of young players that will step for us.”

“Defensive we have 2 seniors, 5 juniors along with a couple of sophomores on our squad. Two way player Vavega Siloa will be starting at linebacker and with his help and leadership will motivate and bring the defensive group together as well as Nick Stormo who might play defense along with some players that will we will rotate.”

” Four of my ballplayers are looking into colleges.” said Coach Bottom.

” Opening vs. San Marcos they are coached well going to be athletic and they play hard will be a good intensity contest between these two schools I know our kids are ready to play.” said Coach Bottom