Dave Rodriguez Readies For 3rd Year At Oceanside High School

David A. Willauer Contributing Writer Oceanside, CA.. In his third year as head coach at Oceanside High School thats known for their football tradition along with winning CIF State and Section titles. Oceanside High School carries a record 17-8 along with 2 playoff appearances in 2015 his first year won a CIF Division title and in 2016 lost to Rancho Bernardo in a first round CIF Division matchup will be ready for the 2017 football season.

Dave Rodriguez: “We have rich tradition as our young men understand what their responsibilities are, we’ll be a hard nosed and a little thin in some of the positions, at the same time our kids are doing contact drills on the field. Our school will be playing a tough schedule this season along with our competition in the Avocado League.”

“Wwe will play the defending Southern Section and State Champion San Clemente as they are an amazing group of athletes and are very physical and well coached squad.” “Our last 2 non league teams will be Mater Dai Catholic along with Avocado League teams in San Pasqual, coached by my friend Tony Corley.” “We also play Mission Hills, San Marcos, LaCosta Canyon, Torrey Pines, Carlsbad along with crosstown rival El Camino, I look forward to the competition.” said Coach David Rodriguez.

At Quarterback, will be different this year as Alex Miller who has been an understudy to Max Sheppard for a couple of years gets the job and carries a 4.0 GPA, is very intelligent and has matured into a young man that has a grasp of what he has to do on the field and is learning the system very well.” said the Oceanside Pirate Coach.

“Our running backs for us will be Jonathan Singey who doubles at linebacker along with Pirate teammate Michael Linnin as both players have emerged at camp and will split some time, we also have Caesar Mendoza who reminds me of a Darren Sproules type back and is tough as nails those are 3 of the running backs we are in our spread offense.” said coach Rodriguez

“Our tight ends are modified running backs Armond Felicili, Darrel Ball and Kyram Beacham and Dylan York there will be some new faces with a lot of athletic ability and are coached up everyday and brother Elijah Felicili will be in the rotation so it’s a good mix with a good chemistry. We are excited to block hard and we’re getting tired of hitting each other in practice but I’m looking forward to a different color jersey.” said Dave Rodriguez

“At the Tight ends we have Jordan and brother Kyron Duson along with Donovan’s brother Kiki Laia which will be unique as we have a set of brothers and cousins that are on the team.” “We also have Hunter Stoll and Ethan Venegas who transferred to us from Arizona will both be working in the mix.” said Coach Rodriguez.

“On offense we replace 8 players and will return 3 starters from last season in Donovan Laie, who is 6’6″ 315 pounds, Mason Buczek 6’2″ 285 pounds and Isaiah Kaleopa Tuisee we’re looking big on the front line our kids have been training for jobs in football.” said Head Coach Dave Rodriguez

“Our defense will be a veteran bunch which is good and returning our leading tackler Armond Fesili Marks from last season along with teammates, John Segi, Jordan Duson, brother Keilan Duson, on the edge we have Donovan Laie, Molson Moses Tauililli who joins us from the Los Angeles area as his familyhas moved back to the area.” “It is great to have him Kyrin Beacham who as a sophomore he didn’t get a lot of time along with Julian Hicks, Azizi Hearn and teammate Micah Linnen will be back in the swing. We have guys back more on defense that is the way it goes in high school football.” said Head Coach Dave Rodriguez.

For the punting and kicking chores for the last 2 years Jake Gerardi who has been the team’s kicker for the last 2 years and I am looking at Lucas Solberg will take over the kicking and punting duties, he also plays soccer and kicks left footed which changes a lot, and has learned to transfer the soccer talent on the football side.” said Coach Rodriguez

“For me I hope to improve because I have an excellent coaching staff with us this season. We have a new quarterback coach who is an alumnus here at Oceanside, named Joe Pao Pao he has played and coached in the Canadian Football League for years.” said Coach Rodriguez.