Darius Pickett Ready For First Year At Fallbrook High

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer– Fallbrook High School-Fallbrook, CA-Monday, August 7th, 2017: After 3 consecutive years in the CIF Section Playoffs and a rebuilding year in 2016, Darius Pickett the former assistant football coach at football powerhouse Oceanside High School. They have produced a lot of outstanding football players who have gone onto the college level. Pickett is ready to start his first year as Fallbrook High School’s new football coach.

“In the running back positions we have Ethan Martin, Martin is running the ball well for us in training camp also has good blocking ability.” “Returning at running back in Jalen Webb and will give Ethan a battle. “

“At quarterback we have junior Jacob McBroom, Jake has done a great job in camp and is showing improvement and learning the fundamentals, he is a hard worker and shown improvement every day.”

“At the wide receiver spot we have Michael Gross and Julian Arteaga and we will be counting on them to make big plays along with tight ends Christian Cruz, Al Figueroa, Will Gross there are a lot of key guys that we have at the skilled positions which will help us out when we run the spread offense.”

“I like the skilled offensive positions from quarterback to our backs, tight ends and wide receivers we will continue to improve each game as the season comes.”

“If everyone is healthy our offensive line will be a strong point as we have to rely on 3 seniors for their leadership on our squad in Mikell Jackson, Caleb Maxwell and Junior Santana along with two juniors Corbin Nash and Darius Watson they are healthy and working very hard in practice.”

Darius Pickett on the Fallbrook Football Squad for 2017

” Mikell Jackson will be solid on defensive line along with Darius Watson who will fit in well..” Our Defensive Ends returning Joseph Portillo on one side along with Jared Casillas and Caleb Maxwell.”

“Our field goal and kickoff specialist is Esteban Camacho and punting will be Julian Arteaga or Joseph Portillo as they are looking good in camp with a nice competitive battle.”

On playing Westview: “For me it is just another game we will be preparing the same that I am going to put into every game. The kids are very excited about playing their first game they want to be successful to show their old coach how they are doing, it should be a fun game.”