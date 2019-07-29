Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  DAR: American History Essay Contest

DAR: American History Essay Contest

By   /  July 29, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

The District XIV, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), announces the launch of its prestigious, nationally recognized 2019-2020 American History Essay Contest: “The Voyage of the Mayflower” for schools and individual students in the 5th through the 8th grades. The essay submission deadline is November 1, 2019. Award ceremonies will follow in February 2020. For more information contact Laquetta Montgomery at laquetta3840@att.net.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 51 mins ago on July 29, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: July 29, 2019 @ 10:41 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

American Legion Post 365 Menu -July 29th to August 4th

Read More →