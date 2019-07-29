DAR: American History Essay Contest

The District XIV, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), announces the launch of its prestigious, nationally recognized 2019-2020 American History Essay Contest: “The Voyage of the Mayflower” for schools and individual students in the 5th through the 8th grades. The essay submission deadline is November 1, 2019. Award ceremonies will follow in February 2020. For more information contact Laquetta Montgomery at laquetta3840@att.net.