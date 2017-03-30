Danielle Pettit Named CCAA Field Athlete of the Week

3/28/2017 | Women’s Track and Field

SAN RAMON, Calif. – Freshman Danielle Pettit from the Cal State San Marcos women’s track & field team was named the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for the week of March 20-26. The announcement was made by the conference on Tuesday.

Pettit qualified for the CCAA Championships in the pole vault at the Aztec Invitational, clearing a personal best 3.42m to place ninth. The mark is the sixth-best in the CCAA this season and the best mark for a Cougar since Calah Ayer set the school record at 3.70m. She is now qualified for the conference championships in two events, having previously reached the standard in the 400H.

The next competition for the Cougars will be at the California Collegiate Invitational, hosted by CCAA rival UC San Diego, on April 1.