“Damn Yankees Hits It Out of the Theatre at The Spreckels

TR Robertson ….San Diego Musical Theatre began the summer with a classic musical comedy featuring memorable songs, a great cast and clever dance routines. The musical, based on the book The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant , by Douglass Wallop and George Abbott, won 11 Tony Awards the year it opened on Broadway in 1955, including Best Musical and Best Choreography. Richard Adler designed the music and Jerry Ross wrote the lyrics. For the Spreckels production, James Vasquez directed, having directed numerous productions throughout San Diego County. Others on the Production Team included Jill Gorrie Choreographer, Don LeMaster Music Director, Sean Fanning Scenic Designer, Kevin Anthinell Sound Designer and Janet Pitcher Costume Designer. LeMaster conducted a 21 piece orchestra creating a beautiful sound for these classic songs.

























Photos by Ken Jacques

The story asks the simple question, What would you be willing to sell your soul for? Based on an old Faustian tale, in this case, fanatical baseball fan Joe Boyd is tired of seeing his beloved Washington Senators always losing to perennial champions, the New York Yankees. He is happily married to Meg, even though she tolerates his love for baseball, wishing he spent more time with her. Enter our protagonist, Mr. Applegate, the devil in disguise, who offers Joe a deal he just can’t refuse, becoming a young baseball phenome, Joe Hardy, and playing for the Senators. Joe leaves Meg a note saying he will return after he takes care of some business and off he goes to lead the Senators on a charge to the pennant. Before making the deal with Applegate he does make Applegate agree to a “sort of” escape clause to return to Meg. Applegate will use all of his wiles to try and trick Joe into succumbing to anything that will break the deal and give Joe’s soul to Applegate. He sends in his #1 weapon, Lola, to seduce Joe, to no avail, and even tries to use a relentless reporter, Gloria, who feels Joe is actually a baseball player who has been involved in some bad doings with a team in Mexico. Ah, but Joe still loves Meg and in the end, love will conquer even the devils best efforts and the Senators even win the game.

A veteran cast brought great energy and powerful voices to the stage for this production. Playing Joe Boyd is Steve Gunderson who has performed in numerous regional productions. Playing his wife Meg is veteran actress Tracy Ray Reynolds, who is returning to San Diego after a 27 year absence from her last performance here. The young Joe Hardy is played by Chaz Feuerstine who makes a return to SDMT.

Mr. Applegate is played by veteran actor and director Neil Dale and Lola is played by Leslie Stevens and also returns to SDMT having performed on Broadway in in television roles. Dale is devilishly good and funny as the devil and Stevens is a sexy and equally funny Lola. The over-zealous reporter, Gloria, is played by Katie Sapper who has also played in a number of regional productions. Playing the frustrated Senators Manager is David Kirk Grant, making his SDMT debut. A tremendous 17 person cast provided great support to the leads and entertaining dance routines. One audience pleaser was Gloria and the Senators dancing and singing to “Shoeless Joe from Hannibal, Mo”.

There are numerous memorable songs from this musical including “Heart”, “A Man Doesn’t Know” and “Whatever Lola Wants, Lola Gets”. In 1958, “Damn Yankees” became a movie, starring Tab Hunter. The story line of love conquering over temptation and “a man doesn’t know what he has ‘till he loses it” makes the musical a feel good theatre experience.

“Damn Yankees will run until June 18th. Tickets can be purchased on line at www.sdmt.org or call 858-560-5740. The Spreckels Theatre is located at 121 Broadway in downtown San Diego.