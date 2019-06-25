Dads’ Club: Because Dads Matter

Vista, CA — Programs aimed at helping and assisting women and children aren’t too difficult to find, but what do you do if you’re a father looking for parenting education and supportive services?

Vista Community Clinic (VCC) has a team of outreach staff devoted to working with the community to address the needs of different populations firsthand. The health care organization found that male caregivers were one of the particular populations interested in learning about parenting, child development, and in need of supportive services to help decrease the challenges that come with being a parent. In response, VCC created the “Dads’ Club” program to assist the men in this position reach their goals by providing flexible case management through home visits, education, and strong support towards self-sufficiency.

Dads’ Club is set up specifically for fathers and father figures 16 years of age and older who are interested in learning about developing healthy relationship(s) with their child(ren), partners, and others; positive parenting; and resources and services in their community. The program aims to strengthen the family unit, working with fathers who are parenting or co-parenting. Program staff assist participants with a variety of things including: financial literacy, resume and job applications, health insurance, transportation, parenting and healthy relationship workshops, managing child support, and more. Above all else, VCC is committed to helping our communities realize their full potential with the understanding that sometimes all it takes is information and a little support in the right direction.

There is no standard participant in the program. Each father has his own unique story, and the Dads’ Club team works to develop a plan to meet his needs and interests. Program participants use the social support service they are provided as a helpful step up to improve their wellness, the wellness of their family, and become self-sufficient. Dads’ Club is that stepping stone that exists to give fathers, and father figures, the opportunity at being a positive force in the lives of their children and larger communities. VCC is proud to be able to provide that extra support and backing that sees success in recovery, housing, employment, and, most importantly, relationships with family.

We are not all born with the same tools for success or positive decision making skills, but when each of us is ready to choose health, VCC is here with open arms ready to help. We believe in approaching health and wellness from all angles, and that healthy residents mean healthy communities.

*Dads’ Club has helped 727 dads to date.

Author credit: Silvia Alcantar, Program Manager, VCC

