Cygnet’s “The Last Wife” Looks at Modern Issues with a Historical Perspective

TR Robertson… The latest play in Old Town’s Cygnet Theatre season is a contemporary look at a historical period surrounding one of England’s most fascinating rulers, Henry VIII. The period in question is his wooing and marriage to whom would be his last wife, Katherine Parr. “The Last Wife”, by playwright Kate Hennig, covers the four years Katherine Parr was Henry’s wife. Parr is, perhaps, the most significant of Henry’s wives, but is the least known or remembered of the wives. The two hour, forty minute play presents the role Parr played in beginning the changes and roles women played in the politics of England and their positions in society.

Kate Hennig worked on Broadway in the Royal Shakespeare Company and has an M.A. from the Central School of Speech and Drama in London. She is the 2015 recipient of the Christopher Plummer Fellowship Award. “The Last Wife” had its world premiere in the 2015 Stratford Festival in Ontario, Canada, and is the first in what she has called The Queenmaker Trilogy. The second play is called “The Virgin Trial” and premiered in 2017 at the Festival. She is writing the third play, which has a working title of “Mother’s Daughter”. “The Last Wife” is making its West Coast premiere at Cygnet.

Photos by Daren Scott

Historically, Katherine Parr was the first female author to publish in English under her own name. She was married to her first husband at age 17. She was widowed at age 21 and a year later was married to her father’s cousin, Lord Latimer, a man twice her age. Katherine was widowed again at age 31 and then held a position in Lady Mary Tudor’s home, Henry’s illegitimate daughter. Henry had his fifth wife, Catherine Howard, beheaded, supposedly due to a secret affair she had. He met Katherine at Lady Mary Tudor’s home, she caught his eye and Katherine Parr became Henry VII’s sixth wife in 1543. She would remain his wife until Henry’s death in 1547. During her marriage to Henry, speculation ran she had secretive liaisons with one of Henry’s advisors, Thomas Seymour. She would secretly marry Seymour after Henry’s death. During this time, speculation existed Seymour had romantic interests in Parr’s ward, one of Henry’s daughters, Elizabeth. Katherine Parr died in 1547 giving birth to Seymour’s child.

It is this historical background Hennig uses to develop the play, using contemporary settings and language to portray Parr as a woman of wit, intelligence, power, compassion, devotion and a woman not afraid to use her sexual prowess to her advantage. The play portrays Henry as a man of power, quick tempered, a man with over whelming ambitions for conquest, a man of some patience but a man who could only be pushed so far. Hennig also uses humor and quick banter between the couple to present what we would like to think is another side of the royal couple. Hennig was quick to point out that we obviously have no idea of the exact words spoken between the couple, but it is fun to imagine what might have been said. The clever jousting between Parr and Henry, as Henry tried to convince Parr it was in her best interest to marry him, was full of quick paced put downs and sexual innuendos.

Playing Kate is Allison Spratt Pearce, Craig Noel award winner for her performance of Louise in “Gypsy”. Pearce’s performance as Kate was spell binding and was a perfect match to the constant conflict she went through with Steven Lone as Thom (Seymour) and Manny Fernandes as Henry (Henry VIII). Fernandes”s Henry was impressive as he showed a range of emotions for Henry, from a man suffering with injuries which would eventually kill him, to a man in love, to a man in lust, to a man of war, to a man ruling the most powerful country in the world in his time. Fernandes was emotional, funny and a most enjoyable contemporary Henry.

Supporting Fernandes and Pearce was Steven Lone as Thom. Lone portrays the man who is in love with Parr, only to lose her to Henry, but still remains emotionally and sexually attached to Parr even after her marriage. Lone is a 2014 Craig Noel Award nominee and has performed in other Cygnet productions as well as numerous productions in San Diego County. Portraying Henry’s daughters, Mary and Elizabeth were Cashae Monya, a Cygnet veteran, as Mary and Kylie Acuna as Bess. Acuna is a fourteen year old Coronado School of the Arts freshman, performing in her first Cygnet play. Cashae portrayed Mary with great angst as Mary is both not fond of Henry for having her mother killed and not initially happy with Kate. Bess is younger, easier going, and a favorite of Kate’s. Acuna displays this side of Elizabeth, but also shows a side of Bess that will eventually become one of England’s most successful rulers. Toward the end of the play, there is an indication of the conflict that will rise later between Mary and Elizabeth.

Henning said she wanted to present a story of women who were “accomplished women”. Parr made a significant contribution to England and the women of England. She convinced Henry to recognize his daughter’s titles and recognizing them as legitimate heirs. She also helped educate the girls and while Henry was away at war with France, convinced Henry to appoint her Regent General, acing in proxy for the King while he was away. At first Henry refused to give her this title, but Parr refused to give in. She would also oversee the King’s treasury. The play points out Henry’s reluctance to give-in too many of these changes and was resentful when he returned from the war as to the extent Parr’s power had developed.

The play was another successful production by Rob Lutfy, Associate Artistic Director at Cygnet Theatre. Minimal props were brought on and off by the actors as they sometimes appeared out of the backdrop or were quickly wheeled on and off from the wings. Sean Fanning was the Set Designer and Chandra R.M. Anthenill was the Stage Manager. Wigs and make-up provided by Peter Herman, Costume Designer Veronica Murphy and Lighting Designer Chris Rynne.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 619-337-1525 or go to www.cygnettheatre.com . Prices range from $38 – $59. Discounts are available for seniors, military and students as well as groups of 10 or more. “The Last Wife” will run until Feb. 11th. The next production for Cygnet will be “A Little Night Music” featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim beginning March 7th.