Cygnet’s “Marigold’s” Takes Audience Thru a Range of Highs and Lows

TR Robertson …The latest play at Cygnet Theatre, in Old Town, can certainly be put in the category of a perfect example of bad parenting skills. Paul Zindel’s, “The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds”, is taken from several personal experiences he had, one when he was a science teacher and had a student enter a science fair project similar to the one in his play and others from personal experiences growing up with an eccentric mother, in Long Island, leading him to run away when he was a teenager. He would even name the mother figure in his play after his mother, Beatrice.

Zindel’s play would garner him the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1971. The play would premier in 1964 at Alley Theatre in Houston, at the Mercer Arts Center Off-Broadway in 1970 and have a short Broadway run in 1978 at the Biltmore Theatre in New York City. It would be made into a movie in 1972, directed by Paul Newman, starring his wife, Joanne Woodward, as the mother. Woodward would win the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1973.

The play is referred to as a lyrical drama. It is the story of a very dysfunctional family, headed by a self-centered, verbally abusive, pity seeking mom, Beatrice Hunsdorfer, and her two very different girls, Ruth and Matilda (Tillie). Beatrice’s reaction to her daughters are they are like “stones around my neck”. Tillie is an accomplished, shy, quiet, introverted young teen whose life revolves around entering a science fair project involving exposing marigold’s, raised from seeds, to low level radio-activity. Ruth, her older teen sister, has had a breakdown, is emotionally unstable, at times confused, caught between adulthood and teen angst. Tillie’s good news about her science project is met by different reactions from her mother and her sister. This seems to be a family living the example of the old saying, “If it wasn’t for bad luck you’d have no luck at all”. Tillies good fortune is met by ominous situations at home. Ruth tries to stand up to her mother, only to suffer further mental catastrophe. Beatrice’s home situation is further complicated by her care for a border, Nanny, who receives a large part of ridicule and verbal abuse from Beatrice.

When the play first begins, Beatrice establishes the kind of woman she has become with comments to Tillie like, “some people are born to speak and others just to listen”. Beatrice speaks and speaks and nothing good comes out her mouth, garnering her a nickname from secretaries at the girl’s high school, Betty the Loon.

The cluttered home they live in is an example of her personal reality check, “I’ve taken stock of my life and I have come up with zero.” Even the simple beauty of the colorful marigold flower is over shadowed by the gloom of the home, further shown with large windows, covered with newspaper. The innocence of Tillie comes out in her reaction to the success of her science experiment, not for the trophy she won but in the fact that “nobody laughed at me”. This is a family no one wants to be a part of and no one wants to be around.

“Marigolds” is a highly emotional play, filled with tension the audience can feel, and a play which leaves you emotionally drained as you leave the theatre. The credit for this belongs to the three leads in the play – Deanna Driscoll playing Beatrice, Rachel Esther Tate playing Ruth and Abby Depuy playing Tillie. Driscoll, an accomplished actress, who was part of the Intrepid Theatre’s “Quality of Life”, winning the San Diego Critics Circle award for best ensemble and best play of the year, is outstanding as the mom you would not wish on anyone. She shows great emotion in presenting the highs and lows Beatrice goes through in dealing with her life.

Playing the daughters, Rachel Esther Tate, as Ruth, is a Cygnet veteran, formerly performing in “Stupid F**king Bird” and other regional theatre projects. She is exuberant one minute, melancholy the next and out of control at other times. You feel sorry for her and want her to stand up to Beatrice, but can see why she can’t. Abby Depuy is performing in her first non-musical role and is wonderful as the only “normal” person in this family. You root for her and want something better for her life, again feeling sorry when this is not possible, still hoping her dreams might come true.

Two other veteran performers are in the play. Carm Greco, as Nanny the boarder, never says anything, but calmly appears to take the “wrath” of Beatrice sitting down. Michelle Marie Trester, as Janice Vickery – Tillie’s chief rival for the science fair, appears in Act II, providing comic relief for what is to come in the final moments of the play. Her science fair project is enough to make you a little queasy and make you say, “What!”, but then you chuckle at the idea.

“Marigolds” is directed by Associate Artistic Director at Cygnet Theatre, Rob Lutfy, who brings to the Cygnet stage a play that rarely appears locally. It is an emotionally challenging play with a great cast he has worked with. Set Designer Charles Murdock Lucas and Lighting Designer Conor Mulligan capture the down in the dumps life this family has to live in as does costume Designer Shelly Williams.

This is a play you need to know a little about before you enter the theatre. It will leave you a little drained at the end, but that is the sign of good acting and a great presentation on stage. You will root for the girls, wanting them to have success despite of the conditions they live in, as you try to understand the mind and behavior of their mother.

“The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds” will be at the Cygnet Theatre in San Diego’s Old Town until Sept. 24th. Tickets are available by calling 619-337-1525 or go to www.cygnettheatrre.com.