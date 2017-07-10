Cygnet Theatre Presents  “Spamalot”

A Staged-Reading Concert Benefiting Cygnet’s Artist Advocate Program

SPAMALOT

Lovingly ripped off from the classic comedy film

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Book and Lyrics by Eric Idle

Music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle

TWO NIGHTS ONLY!

August 7 & 8 – 7:30PM

Reception – 6:00PM

Ni! Grab your coconuts and join us for an evening of fun and music, all while supporting our amazing Cygnet Theatre Artists. Opportunity drawing and sponsorship opportunities available.

This highly irreverent parody tells the story of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail. Flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen and show-stopping musical numbers are just a few of the reasons you’ll be eating up SPAMALOT. Winner of three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the show elevates silliness to an art form.

Featuring San Diego musical theatre favorites including Bryan Banville, Michael Cusimano, Russell Garrett, Christine Hewitt, David Humphrey, and Sean Murray as King Arthur!

Directed by Sean Murray with Music Direction by Patrick Marion.

Thanks to our event chairs Rick Rinaldi and Wendy Nash.

For Sponsorship and Opportunity Drawing information contact Marinda Peugh at marinda@cygnettheatre.com or 619-574-0059 x121.



Tickets:

$50 Regular Tickets

$75 VIP – includes premium seating and valet parking



or call 619-337-1525

Click here for more information