Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Cygnet Theatre Presents  “Spamalot”

Cygnet Theatre Presents  “Spamalot”

By   /  July 10, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Cygnet Theatre Presents  “Spamalot” two nights only August 7th and 8th. 
“Even when it’s wrong, Spamalot is oh so Right” — Hollywood Reporter
Entertaining Crowd Pleaser  — LA Times

Logo Spamalot
Two Nights Only!
A Staged-Reading Concert Benefiting Cygnet’s Artist Advocate Program

SPAMALOT
Lovingly ripped off from the classic comedy film
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Book and Lyrics by Eric Idle
Music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle

TWO NIGHTS ONLY!
August 7 & 8 – 7:30PM
Reception – 6:00PM

Ni! Grab your coconuts and join us for an evening of fun and music, all while supporting our amazing Cygnet Theatre Artists. Opportunity drawing and sponsorship opportunities available. 

This highly irreverent parody tells the story of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail. Flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen and show-stopping musical numbers are just a few of the reasons you’ll be eating up SPAMALOT. Winner of three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the show elevates silliness to an art form.

Featuring San Diego musical theatre favorites including Bryan BanvilleMichael CusimanoRussell GarrettChristine HewittDavid Humphrey, and Sean Murray as King Arthur!

Directed by Sean Murray with Music Direction by Patrick Marion.

Thanks to our event chairs Rick Rinaldi and Wendy Nash.

For Sponsorship and Opportunity Drawing information contact Marinda Peugh at marinda@cygnettheatre.com or 619-574-0059 x121.


Tickets:
$50 Regular Tickets
$75 VIP – includes premium seating and valet parking


or call 619-337-1525
Click here for more information
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 7 hours ago on July 10, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: July 10, 2017 @ 10:31 am
  • Filed Under: Travel
  • Tagged With:

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” One Week Only

Read More →