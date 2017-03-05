Cygnet Theatre Presents San Diego Premiere of “On The Twentieth Century”

MADCAP MUSICAL COMEDY ROLLS INTO OLD TOWN Cygnet Theatre presents ON THE 20TH CENTURY

SAN DIEGO, CA – In March, a luxury train rolls into Old Town bringing nonstop laughter and mayhem. The madcap musical comedy, On the Twentieth Century, features the writing talents of Betty Comden and Adolph Greene. Original music was composed by Cy Coleman, who was honored with Tony Awards for Best Original Score & Best Book (1978). This musical comedy team lent their unique comic genius and sophisticated wit to dozens of Broadway hits including On the Town and Bells are Ringing. On the Twentieth Century will be directed by Sean Murray. The production runs March 9 through April 30. Opening night for media is March 18. Set in the roaring twenties, when a trip on the Twentieth Century Limited train was the height of luxury, the musical has been described as “part operetta, part farce and part screwball comedy.” The Broadway production opened in 1978 and garnered multiple Tony Awards. A popular 2015 Broadway revival featured Kristin Chenoweth. Originally presented as a benefit concert reading for Cygnet Theatre in 2010, this fully staged production features a cast of 15 and a live orchestra. “This may just be the funniest cast we have ever assembled,” said Murray, who will reprise his role as bankrupt theater producer Oscar Jaffe. Featuring Eileen Bowman as Lily Garland and Melinda Gilb as Mrs. Primrose, many Cygnet favorites will round out the cast including Bryan Banville, Michael Cusimano, Melissa Fernandes, Steve Gunderson, Amy Perkins and Deborah Wanger. Creating a luxury train for the Cygnet stage will be set designer Sean Fanning. The production team also features music direction by Terry O’Donnell, choreography by David Brannen, costume design by Jeanne Reith, lighting design by Chris Rynne, and sound design by Dylan Nielsen. Wigs and makeup will be created by Peter Herman. Craig Campbell will stage manage. Performances are March 9 through April 30. Showtimes are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Cygnet Theatre – 4040 Twiggs St. in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park Book and Lyrics: Betty Comden and Adolph Green – Music: Cy Coleman – Director: Sean Murray

Cygnet Theatre Company produces a year-round season of professional Off-Broadway-style theatre as well as thought-provoking and engaging educational programming. Cygnet is committed to maintaining high standards of artistic and fiscal integrity, and serves more than 40,000 patrons annually from San Diego and beyond. Cygnet performs its mainstage productions at the state-of-the-art theatre in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. An active member of the San Diego community, Cygnet has outreach programs serving tens of thousands of students and community members annually. For more information, visit www.cygnettheatre.com CYGNET THEATRE MISSION STATEMENT … Believing in the power of theatre to startle the soul, ignite debate and embrace the diversity of the community it serves, Cygnet Theatre Company is fearlessly committed to the dissection, examination and celebration of the human story through the medium of live theatre.